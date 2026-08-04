ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan High Court Grants Asaram First-Ever Parole After 13 Years In Jail

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court here has granted self-styled godman Asaram parole for the first time since he was imprisoned nearly 13 years ago for the sexual assault of a minor.

The 87-year-old, who is serving a life sentence, has previously received interim bail for medical treatment but had never been released on parole.

During the hearing, the Rajasthan government opposed the parole plea and argued that the district parole committee, headed by the district collector, had rejected the application after raising several concerns.

The government submitted that the victim's family could face a potential threat if Asaram was released. It also pointed out that a criminal case is pending against him in Gujarat and that the medical officer had not issued a fitness certificate recommending his release on parole.

However, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sanjeet Purohit said that there was no concrete basis for denying parole on the grounds cited by the authorities.