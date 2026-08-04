AIIMS to SC: Asaram Needn’t Be Hospitalised But Needs Round The Clock Medical Attention
The top court said the report says that Asaram requires round-the-clock medical attention, and it scheduled the matter for further hearing on Thursday.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 4, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has informed the Supreme Court that self‑styled godman Asaram does not require hospitalisation for his ailments, though he does need round‑the‑clock assistance. The matter was heard today by a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale. The bench examined the report and said that it will hear Bapu's plea for medical bail on August 6.
After examining the report, the bench orally observed that the first part of the report says hospitalisation is not required. The bench added that the report also says that he requires round-the-clock medical attention. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on Thursday.
On July 21, the Supreme Court asked the director of AIIMS to constitute a medical board to assess the condition of self-styled godman Asaram, who approached the court seeking interim bail on medical grounds. The bench asked the medical board to submit its report within a week.
On May 27, the Rajasthan High Court upheld the conviction and life sentence awarded to the octogenarian in a case of rape of a minor in 2013.
On the previous hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had submitted that just three months ago Asaram undertook journeys to Kashi Vishwanath and Ayodhya. Mehta stressed that he got bail on the ground that he was in a vegetative state. “But now he is roaming around,” added Mehta.
The bench made it clear that it is not granting regular bail unless the court is satisfied that it is required on medical grounds. The bench said it will review the report from the medical board.
Asaram’s counsel argued that the petitioner’s case may be referred to the director of AIIMS. The counsel stressed that the director may constitute a team of doctors to conduct a thorough examination. The counsel further argued that the doctors can then submit a report on whether he should be admitted as a patient.
The high court had upheld Asaram’s conviction in the case, but acquitted him of charges related to alleged gangrape and penetrative sexual assault on a child under the erstwhile Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
However, the high court upheld his conviction under IPC Section 376(2)(F) pertaining to rape of the minor, thereby retaining the sentence of life imprisonment awarded by the trial court.
Read More