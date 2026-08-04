ETV Bharat / bharat

AIIMS to SC: Asaram Needn’t Be Hospitalised But Needs Round The Clock Medical Attention

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has informed the Supreme Court that self‑styled godman Asaram does not require hospitalisation for his ailments, though he does need round‑the‑clock assistance. The matter was heard today by a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale. The bench examined the report and said that it will hear Bapu's plea for medical bail on August 6.

After examining the report, the bench orally observed that the first part of the report says hospitalisation is not required. The bench added that the report also says that he requires round-the-clock medical attention. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

On July 21, the Supreme Court asked the director of AIIMS to constitute a medical board to assess the condition of self-styled godman Asaram, who approached the court seeking interim bail on medical grounds. The bench asked the medical board to submit its report within a week.

On May 27, the Rajasthan High Court upheld the conviction and life sentence awarded to the octogenarian in a case of rape of a minor in 2013.

On the previous hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had submitted that just three months ago Asaram undertook journeys to Kashi Vishwanath and Ayodhya. Mehta stressed that he got bail on the ground that he was in a vegetative state. “But now he is roaming around,” added Mehta.