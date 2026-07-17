ETV Bharat / bharat

‘We Don't Want Anything Untoward To Happen’, Says SC On Asaram's Plea For Interim Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Friday asked the Rajasthan government to seek proper instructions on the health condition of self-styled godman Asaram, who is seeking interim bail on medical grounds, saying “We don't want any untoward thing to happen.”

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale. The state government submitted to the bench that Asaram is fit and had visited Ayodhya and Kashi three months ago. However, the government agreed to seek further instructions from the concerned authorities.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Rajasthan government, did not agree that interim bail should be granted on health grounds. Mehta said Asaram needs some lifestyle changes. The Bench asked the state to consider the matter carefully and said it would abide by the state's evaluation. "If you say there is no need, we will not do it (grant bail),” said the Bench.

The Bench made it clear that if Asaram's condition is so serious, neither the court nor the state should be blamed, stressing that this was the only concern. Mehta said the state would file its response by July 20. The bench said, “Please take appropriate instructions because we don’t want any untoward thing to happen.”