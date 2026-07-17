‘We Don't Want Anything Untoward To Happen’, Says SC On Asaram's Plea For Interim Bail
The bench added that if anything untoward is likely, it could grant Asaram bail temporarily for that purpose only.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 17, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Friday asked the Rajasthan government to seek proper instructions on the health condition of self-styled godman Asaram, who is seeking interim bail on medical grounds, saying “We don't want any untoward thing to happen.”
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale. The state government submitted to the bench that Asaram is fit and had visited Ayodhya and Kashi three months ago. However, the government agreed to seek further instructions from the concerned authorities.
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Rajasthan government, did not agree that interim bail should be granted on health grounds. Mehta said Asaram needs some lifestyle changes. The Bench asked the state to consider the matter carefully and said it would abide by the state's evaluation. "If you say there is no need, we will not do it (grant bail),” said the Bench.
The Bench made it clear that if Asaram's condition is so serious, neither the court nor the state should be blamed, stressing that this was the only concern. Mehta said the state would file its response by July 20. The bench said, “Please take appropriate instructions because we don’t want any untoward thing to happen.”
The bench added that if anything untoward is likely, it could grant him bail temporarily for that purpose only. Meanwhile, Asaram's counsel contended that his health condition was serious, and stressed, “He is at high risk.”
The bench said it would wait for the state government’s response in the matter. After hearing submissions, the bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 21.
The Rajasthan High Court on May 27 upheld the conviction and life sentence awarded to the octogenarian in a case of rape of a minor in 2013. Asaram has filed an application in the apex court seeking interim bail on health grounds.
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