ETV Bharat / bharat

'How Can Such Monsters Be Set Free'? Victim's Father To Approach SC After Rajasthan HC Acquits Two In Asaram Rape Case

Saharanpur: As Rajasthan High Court acquitted self-styled godman Asaram's two aides in the rape case, the victim's father expressed disappointment over the court judgment he said will challenge before the Supreme Court.

The Rajasthan High Court on May 27 acquitted Asaram's aides (sevadaars), Sharatchandra and Shilpi, of all charges while upholding the life sentence to self-styled godman and convicted rapist Asaram. The court also turned down Asaram's appeal challenging the life sentence handed down by a lower court in a sexual assault case.

The victim's father expressed satisfaction over the upholding of Asaram's life sentence. However, he is disappointed by the acquittal of co-accused Sharatchandra and Shilpi.

In a video statement, the victim's father alleged that Asaram, who was out on interim bail a few months ago, manipulated the evidence—a manipulation from which Sharad Chandra and Shilpi ultimately benefited.

The victim's father stated that upon hearing the news that the High Court had acquitted Sharatchandra and Shilpi, his daughter broke down and wept inconsolably. “She questioned how such monsters could be set free, arguing that had these individuals not sent her away, this horrific incident would never have occurred”.

The victim's father recounted how he counseled his daughter to remain patient, assuring her that they would take the matter to the Supreme Court and that justice would prevail—that no one involved would escape punishment.