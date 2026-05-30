'How Can Such Monsters Be Set Free'? Victim's Father To Approach SC After Rajasthan HC Acquits Two In Asaram Rape Case
In a video statement, the victim's father accused Asaram of manipulating evidence while being on interim bail.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Saharanpur: As Rajasthan High Court acquitted self-styled godman Asaram's two aides in the rape case, the victim's father expressed disappointment over the court judgment he said will challenge before the Supreme Court.
The Rajasthan High Court on May 27 acquitted Asaram's aides (sevadaars), Sharatchandra and Shilpi, of all charges while upholding the life sentence to self-styled godman and convicted rapist Asaram. The court also turned down Asaram's appeal challenging the life sentence handed down by a lower court in a sexual assault case.
The victim's father expressed satisfaction over the upholding of Asaram's life sentence. However, he is disappointed by the acquittal of co-accused Sharatchandra and Shilpi.
In a video statement, the victim's father alleged that Asaram, who was out on interim bail a few months ago, manipulated the evidence—a manipulation from which Sharad Chandra and Shilpi ultimately benefited.
The victim's father stated that upon hearing the news that the High Court had acquitted Sharatchandra and Shilpi, his daughter broke down and wept inconsolably. “She questioned how such monsters could be set free, arguing that had these individuals not sent her away, this horrific incident would never have occurred”.
The victim's father recounted how he counseled his daughter to remain patient, assuring her that they would take the matter to the Supreme Court and that justice would prevail—that no one involved would escape punishment.
Speaking to the media regarding the acquittal of co-accused Sharatchandra and Shilpi in the rape case, the victim's father recalled that in 2013, Shilpi served as the warden and Sharad Chandra as the director of the Chhindwara Gurukul. Shilpi had called to claim that his daughter was under the influence of evil spirits and that she needed to be taken to 'Bapu' Asaram, who would perform a ritual to exorcise them, he said.
Once there, Shilpi led the daughter inside Asaram's private cottage, the victim's father said, adding they were unaware that the cottage contained a hidden exit. According to him, Shilpi took his daughter through this secret passage and led her out into an adjacent cottage.
It was based on this sequence of events that the Jodhpur Court had originally convicted the duo. The father has alleged that Asaram, while out on interim bail a few months ago, orchestrated the tampering of evidence—a manipulation that ultimately worked to the advantage of Sharatchandra and Shilpi.
Furthermore, the victim's father maintained that Sharatchandra and Shilpi were the “true conspirators” behind the crime, asserting that it was they who had initially fabricated the story about the daughter being afflicted by evil spirits.
“My daughter and I are deeply hurt by the acquittal granted by the Honorable Court. We will now approach the Supreme Court. We must get justice”.
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