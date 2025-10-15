ETV Bharat / state

Raipur Model Of Sustainable Urban Development Showcased At International Mayors’ Forum

Raipur: The capital of Chhattisgarh stole the limelight at the ongoing International Mayors’ Forum 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, when Mayor Meenal Choubey showcased Raipur's innovative, smart and sustainable urban development initiatives.

The three-day forum saw representatives from cities around the world discussing local implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while sharing experiences on building climate-resilient cities along with the smart city models. Raipur came in for praise at the event being held from October 14 to 16.

On the first day of the event, the participating delegates shared challenges being faced by their cities and the solutions being worked upon by the local administrations. The main issues that were taken up for discussion were plastic recycling, waste segregation in schools and the incorporation of ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR)’ initiatives at the school level. The delegates highlighted how creating useful products from urban waste can promote environmental protection while generating local employment.

The Low Carbon City masterplan presented by Japan elaborated on the concepts of ‘Cleaner Drains – Less Floods’ along with ‘Sound Material Cycle’ in the society. These models aim to build low-carbon, clean and climate-resilient cities.

In her presentation, Mayor Choubey highlighted innovative urban development efforts being implemented in Raipur. These include smart water management, solar energy projects and plastic recycling initiatives.

The event has representatives from institutions like the World Bank, United Nations Habitat, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) along with those from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Rwanda, Pakistan, Mongolia and Greece.