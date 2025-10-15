Raipur Model Of Sustainable Urban Development Showcased At International Mayors’ Forum
The city’s Mayor Meenal Choubey made a presentation on Raipur's innovative approach.
Raipur: The capital of Chhattisgarh stole the limelight at the ongoing International Mayors’ Forum 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, when Mayor Meenal Choubey showcased Raipur's innovative, smart and sustainable urban development initiatives.
The three-day forum saw representatives from cities around the world discussing local implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while sharing experiences on building climate-resilient cities along with the smart city models. Raipur came in for praise at the event being held from October 14 to 16.
On the first day of the event, the participating delegates shared challenges being faced by their cities and the solutions being worked upon by the local administrations. The main issues that were taken up for discussion were plastic recycling, waste segregation in schools and the incorporation of ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR)’ initiatives at the school level. The delegates highlighted how creating useful products from urban waste can promote environmental protection while generating local employment.
The Low Carbon City masterplan presented by Japan elaborated on the concepts of ‘Cleaner Drains – Less Floods’ along with ‘Sound Material Cycle’ in the society. These models aim to build low-carbon, clean and climate-resilient cities.
In her presentation, Mayor Choubey highlighted innovative urban development efforts being implemented in Raipur. These include smart water management, solar energy projects and plastic recycling initiatives.
The event has representatives from institutions like the World Bank, United Nations Habitat, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) along with those from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Rwanda, Pakistan, Mongolia and Greece.
Participants emphasised upon the need for sustainable urban development and climate resilience, besides fostering local innovation.
The representative of Mongolia's capital city Ulaanbaatar gave a presentation on its Housing Board projects, while Malaysia's Penang City Council shared its experiences on safe and resilient housing. The Mayor of Masaka in Uganda discussed unplanned settlements, lack of infrastructure and climate challenges.
According to the United Nations Office on Sustainable Development, “As the world continues to urbanise, the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) demand a focus on accelerating progress in cities, towns and peri-urban areas. According to the United Nations, 55 per cent of the world’s population resided in urban areas in 2018. By 2050, 68 per cent of the world’s population is projected to be urban with nearly 90 per cent of the increase in urbanisation occurring in Asia and Africa.”
The objective of the International Mayors’ Forum is to provide an annual platform to local and regional governments for policy dialogue and knowledge sharing on key aspects related to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs.
