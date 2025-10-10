Inside A Raipur School That's Transforming Lives Of Underprivileged Children Through Free Education
At this school in Raipur, about 300 students from economically weaker backgrounds get free education.
Raipur: Since 1975, Vikas Parishad, a state-based private organisation here, has been running a school in Tikarapara, serving students from nursery to Class 12, including nearly 300 underprivileged children who receive free education.
Kirodimal Agrawal, Director of Vikas Parishad (Nutan School) Education and Career Guidance, said, "Around 1000 children from slum areas study in this school. Most of them come from struggling backgrounds. Apart from the regular academic curriculum, we also focus on building their mindset and moral values."
Student Experiences
Piyush Sahu, a Class 12 Science student, shared, "I have been studying in this school since nursery. The school holds summer and health check-up camps for all students. We also have a computer lab and a library."
He added, "We practice self-reflection and take five daily pledges. Here, we are also taught about tree plantation, yoga and pranayama, and are encouraged to meditate."
What Are The Five Pledges?
School student Bhavika Sharma explained that the school has five pledges beyond education. She shared with ETV Bharat how she made the pledges.
First Pledge: As I wake up, I pledge to work towards my goal of becoming a doctor, a Collector, a teacher, or a police officer. I commit to studying well and developing good habits.
Second Pledge: Before breakfast, I remind myself of my goal and dedicate 8-10 hours each day to studying at home to achieve it.
Third Pledge: Before going to school, I take the pledge to work hard towards my goal.
Fourth Pledge: Upon returning home from school, I remind myself to adopt good habits, including avoiding TV as much as possible, unnecessary mobile use, anger, lying and stubborn behaviour.
Fifth Pledge: Before sleeping, I reflect on whether I completed my tasks for the day. If not, I identify my mistakes and pray for the strength to rectify those mistakes.
What Teachers Say
Vice Principal Sunita Raykawad said that the school uses two fictional characters named Chhotu and Behna to teach values. "The whole idea is to make children understand not to tease others, especially if someone has a nickname. Through these characters, they learn life lessons like how to eat properly, cross roads safely, and help differently-abled people," she said.
She added, "Children are also taught the importance of joint families and how to live respectfully with grandparents. Every week, we organise a programme called Abhivyakti, where students express their thoughts in writing. This helps them develop positive thinking and confidence."
Principal's Perspective
Mamata Pandey, Principal of the school, said, "Most of our students belong to low-income families who cannot provide a conducive environment at home. We aim to give them both education and life skills. We also focus on vocational training and employment-oriented education.
How Does The School Operate?
Classes from nursery to five take place in the first shift, while Classes 6-12 are scheduled for the second. In addition, Vikas Parishad operates a free dispensary near the school for students, families and residents.
Social Awareness And Skill Training
Director Kirodimal Agrawal told ETV Bharat, "Along with academics, we emphasise skill development and social responsibility. Students are motivated to maintain cleanliness and learn computer skills, sewing and environmental awareness."
He stated that the management is ensuring there are fewer or no dropouts. "We have instilled a passion for learning among children from weaker sections. We also work hard to prevent dropouts. Our message to students is that you don't need money to succeed; what is equally important is having a good education and good habits. The school environment is kept green and inspiring," he added.
A Model For Others
The Nutan School, run by Vikas Parishad, became the first in Raipur to use a 20-kV solar power plant, installed in 2017. According to Agrawal, the school operates entirely on solar energy and serves as a model for educational innovation.
