ETV Bharat / state

Inside A Raipur School That's Transforming Lives Of Underprivileged Children Through Free Education

Raipur: Since 1975, Vikas Parishad, a state-based private organisation here, has been running a school in Tikarapara, serving students from nursery to Class 12, including nearly 300 underprivileged children who receive free education.

Kirodimal Agrawal, Director of Vikas Parishad (Nutan School) Education and Career Guidance, said, "Around 1000 children from slum areas study in this school. Most of them come from struggling backgrounds. Apart from the regular academic curriculum, we also focus on building their mindset and moral values."

Nutan School (ETV Bharat)

Student Experiences

Piyush Sahu, a Class 12 Science student, shared, "I have been studying in this school since nursery. The school holds summer and health check-up camps for all students. We also have a computer lab and a library."

He added, "We practice self-reflection and take five daily pledges. Here, we are also taught about tree plantation, yoga and pranayama, and are encouraged to meditate."

What Are The Five Pledges?

School student Bhavika Sharma explained that the school has five pledges beyond education. She shared with ETV Bharat how she made the pledges.

Besides good education, good behaviour is taught in the school. (ETV Bharat)

First Pledge: As I wake up, I pledge to work towards my goal of becoming a doctor, a Collector, a teacher, or a police officer. I commit to studying well and developing good habits.

Second Pledge: Before breakfast, I remind myself of my goal and dedicate 8-10 hours each day to studying at home to achieve it.

Third Pledge: Before going to school, I take the pledge to work hard towards my goal.