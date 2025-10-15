ETV Bharat / state

BJP Councillor Gets Govt Job In Raipur Under Compassionate Appointment; Congress Questions Legality

Raipur: A fresh political storm has erupted in Chhattisgarh after the Urban Administration Department here granted compassionate appointment to a BJP councillor, as the Congress has demanded immediate cancellation of the job citing that it is "unconstitutional and against the rules".

As per sources, the government recently issued an appointment letter to BJP councillor Kailash Behera for the post of Peon (Class IV) following the death of his mother Munnibai Behera, who was a Class IV employee in the Raipur Municipal Corporation.

However, the government's decision to give a government job directly to an elected public representative has invited the wrath of the Opposition.

Launching an attack on the state government and municipal corporation, Congress termed the appointment "unconstitutional and shameful".