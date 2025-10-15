ETV Bharat / state

BJP Councillor Gets Govt Job In Raipur Under Compassionate Appointment; Congress Questions Legality

The Urban Administration department granting compassionate appointment to BJP councillor after his mother's death has sparked controversy. Congress termed it "unconstitutional" and demanded job cancellation.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 15, 2025 at 9:02 AM IST

Raipur: A fresh political storm has erupted in Chhattisgarh after the Urban Administration Department here granted compassionate appointment to a BJP councillor, as the Congress has demanded immediate cancellation of the job citing that it is "unconstitutional and against the rules".

As per sources, the government recently issued an appointment letter to BJP councillor Kailash Behera for the post of Peon (Class IV) following the death of his mother Munnibai Behera, who was a Class IV employee in the Raipur Municipal Corporation.

However, the government's decision to give a government job directly to an elected public representative has invited the wrath of the Opposition.

Launching an attack on the state government and municipal corporation, Congress termed the appointment "unconstitutional and shameful".

Chhattisgarh PCC chief Deepak Baij accused the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government and the Urban Administration Department of flouting rules and breaching constitutional norms.

Baij stated that no public representative, irrespective of s/he is a councillor, MLA or MP, should be given a government job. "This appointment is a clear conflict of interest. The government has done something which has never been heard of before. We demand cancellation of the appointment immediately," he said.

"This government is operating under the influence of cannabis," Baij said, demanding immediate action against the officials who authorised the appointment.

While the concerned department has not publicly explained the specific grounds on which the appointment was granted to the councillor, it remains to be seen whether the Municipal Corporation will cancel the appointment order or Behera joins the post as issued.

