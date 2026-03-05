ETV Bharat / state

Massive Forest Fire In Uttarakhand: Blaze Sweeps Through Several Hectares Of Green Cover In Chamoli

Tharali: A devastating fire has engulfed a mountainous region under the Badrinath Forest Division in the ​​Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The fire, which began near Chepar and Saugaon villages, has now spread to the nearby areas of Khadibagad, Junidhar, and Gotinda, damaging several hectares of green cover.

According to the forest department, the flames have advanced dangerously close to residential areas, threatening cowsheds in Chepadon village, and have even reached Junidhar village upstream.

“The blaze has caused extensive damage to valuable forest resources and vegetation. Firefighters and forest department teams are actively engaged in efforts to contain the fire. Still, the steep terrain and dense pine forests are making firefighting operations extremely challenging,” the department officials told ETV Bharat.

Locals reported that the flames had risen several feet high, moving through cliffs and thick forest cover.

One major concern is the safety hazard posed by burning trees and falling stones that are landing on the Tharali-Dewal state highway. “This situation puts both vehicles and pedestrians at risk as debris continues to fall onto the roadway, complicating rescue and firefighting efforts,” per the officials.