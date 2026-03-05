Massive Forest Fire In Uttarakhand: Blaze Sweeps Through Several Hectares Of Green Cover In Chamoli
Officials said the probe had been launched to ascertain the cause of the fire and identify suspects who may have started it.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Tharali: A devastating fire has engulfed a mountainous region under the Badrinath Forest Division in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The fire, which began near Chepar and Saugaon villages, has now spread to the nearby areas of Khadibagad, Junidhar, and Gotinda, damaging several hectares of green cover.
According to the forest department, the flames have advanced dangerously close to residential areas, threatening cowsheds in Chepadon village, and have even reached Junidhar village upstream.
“The blaze has caused extensive damage to valuable forest resources and vegetation. Firefighters and forest department teams are actively engaged in efforts to contain the fire. Still, the steep terrain and dense pine forests are making firefighting operations extremely challenging,” the department officials told ETV Bharat.
Locals reported that the flames had risen several feet high, moving through cliffs and thick forest cover.
One major concern is the safety hazard posed by burning trees and falling stones that are landing on the Tharali-Dewal state highway. “This situation puts both vehicles and pedestrians at risk as debris continues to fall onto the roadway, complicating rescue and firefighting efforts,” per the officials.
Forest Range Officer of the Central Pindar Range, Manoj Devradi, said that the teams were working tirelessly to control the fire, but nightfall and the continuous fall of rocks and trees were hampering their progress.
“The fire has destroyed many trees, both large and small, which poses a significant threat to the local wildlife that depends on the forest habitat. The terrain is also challenging for the firefighters,” he said.
He said the department is also looking into the fire's cause and identifying suspects who may have started it. “Despite the challenges, forest personnel remain committed to bringing the fire under control as soon as possible and bringing the culprits to justice,” said Devradi.
Meanwhile, the fire has caused a thick haze in the region, leading to eye irritation and respiratory issues among residents, especially those with pre-existing conditions.
