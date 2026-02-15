ETV Bharat / state

Massive Forest Fire Breaks Out In Uttarakhand Ahead Of The Fire Season

Rudraprayag: Even before the official start of Uttarakhand’s fire season, forests in the hills have begun to burn. A major blaze has broken out in the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary in the Kedar Valley region of Rudraprayag, threatening vast stretches of woodland and wildlife habitat.

According to officials, the fire started on Friday evening in the forests near Toshi village and spread by Saturday morning to the hilly areas near Nyalsu Rampur under the Rail Beat. Large tracts of forest resources have reportedly been damaged, and wildlife in the sanctuary is at serious risk.

Smoke from the blaze is likely to drift toward nearby villages, raising health concerns among residents. Locals have urged the administration to take swift and decisive action.