Massive Forest Fire Breaks Out In Uttarakhand Ahead Of The Fire Season
A fast-moving wildfire in Rudraprayag’s Kedarnath sanctuary has scorched hillsides near Toshi and Nyalsu Rampur, threatening wildlife and testing officials before fire season begins officially.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 12:32 AM IST
Rudraprayag: Even before the official start of Uttarakhand’s fire season, forests in the hills have begun to burn. A major blaze has broken out in the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary in the Kedar Valley region of Rudraprayag, threatening vast stretches of woodland and wildlife habitat.
According to officials, the fire started on Friday evening in the forests near Toshi village and spread by Saturday morning to the hilly areas near Nyalsu Rampur under the Rail Beat. Large tracts of forest resources have reportedly been damaged, and wildlife in the sanctuary is at serious risk.
Smoke from the blaze is likely to drift toward nearby villages, raising health concerns among residents. Locals have urged the administration to take swift and decisive action.
Vimal Bhatt, Range Officer of the Kedarnath Wildlife Division, said an eight-member forest department team was rushed to the Toshi area as soon as the fire was reported and began containment operations. A separate four-member team has been deployed to tackle the blaze in the Rail Beat near Nyalsu Rampur.
Officials say the fire has been brought under control in most areas, though rocky terrain is hampering efforts in some pockets.
Uttarakhand’s official fire season runs from February 15 to June 15, a period marked by heightened risk of forest fires each year. The Forest Department maintains it is fully prepared to manage incidents this season, a claim that will now be closely tested.