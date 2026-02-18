ETV Bharat / state

Massive Forest Fire Rages In Arunachal’s Walong For Five Days; Army, IAF Intensify Operations

The Army, Air Force, and civil authorities are working to contain the wildfire amid challenging weather conditions. ( IANS )

Tezpur: A massive forest fire has been raging for five days in Walong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, engulfing large mountainous areas and triggering an extensive joint firefighting operation. The blaze reportedly began on February 13, 2026, when road construction materials caught fire in the Helmet Top area and quickly spread to adjoining dry hill slopes.

Rescue efforts have continued without pause, with the local administration, police, Indian Army and Border Roads Organisation working in coordination. The fire rapidly moved across dry terrain, complicating ground operations. The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters have been conducting sustained water-dropping missions in difficult high-altitude conditions, though some elevated stretches remain challenging to access.

Hawaii Sub-Divisional Officer Dakli Gara said the flames intensified after the construction materials ignited, spreading across the slopes of Helmet Top. No casualties among civilians or security personnel have been reported. The area is historically significant as the site of the Battle of Walong and as a host to Indian Army deployments.

Army And Air Force Sustain Operations