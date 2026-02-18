Massive Forest Fire Rages In Arunachal’s Walong For Five Days; Army, IAF Intensify Operations
Helicopters have dropped nearly 1.39 lakh litres of water as ground teams battle the blaze in steep, high-altitude terrain.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Tezpur: A massive forest fire has been raging for five days in Walong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district, engulfing large mountainous areas and triggering an extensive joint firefighting operation. The blaze reportedly began on February 13, 2026, when road construction materials caught fire in the Helmet Top area and quickly spread to adjoining dry hill slopes.
Rescue efforts have continued without pause, with the local administration, police, Indian Army and Border Roads Organisation working in coordination. The fire rapidly moved across dry terrain, complicating ground operations. The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters have been conducting sustained water-dropping missions in difficult high-altitude conditions, though some elevated stretches remain challenging to access.
Hawaii Sub-Divisional Officer Dakli Gara said the flames intensified after the construction materials ignited, spreading across the slopes of Helmet Top. No casualties among civilians or security personnel have been reported. The area is historically significant as the site of the Battle of Walong and as a host to Indian Army deployments.
Army And Air Force Sustain Operations
A defence spokesperson said Spear Corps troops, along with the IAF and civil authorities, are engaged in round-the-clock containment efforts. The IAF has dropped nearly 1,39,800 litres of water over Walong. Earlier sorties in the Lohit Valley released over 12,000 litres while operating in challenging weather and thin air.
Helicopters, including Mi-17 V5 aircraft, have carried out precision drops over steep ridgelines, supported by specialised firefighting equipment and heavy machinery deployed on the ground. Footage shared by the Army showed aerial operations targeting flames across hill ranges.
The General Officer Commanding of the 2nd Mountain Division reviewed the situation and commended personnel for their response. Officials attributed recurring forest fires in the region to prolonged dry weather and traditional jhum cultivation practices.
Authorities said monitoring will continue to prevent flare-ups and safeguard the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.
