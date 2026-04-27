Man Exhumes Deceased Sister's Body To Withdraw Money From Bank In Odisha's Keonjhar
Jitu Munda had been seeking to withdraw money from his deceased sister's bank account but in vain.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
Keonjhar: A man exhumed the skeletal remains of his deceased sister and took it to a bank in Odisha’s Keonjhar district after his repeated requests to withdraw money from her account did not yield results.
Jitu Munda of Dianali village, had buried her sister Kalara after her death two months back. Jitu exhumed the remains and went to the Odisha Gramya Bank, Mallipsahi branch and placed them in front of the bank.
According to reports, Jitu had been visiting the bank multiple times, requesting officials to allow him to withdraw around Rs 19,300 from his deceased sister’s account. Despite informing the bank staff about her death, his requests were allegedly turned down, with officials insisting that the account holder must be physically present to authorise the transaction.
Frustrated by the repeated refusals, Jitu reportedly exhumed his sister’s body, which had been buried around two months ago, and brought it to the bank in protest. The act drew immediate attention of locals and authorities. Patna police rushed to the spot and subsequently took the remains back to Dianali village for reburial.
As of now, no official response has been received from the bank authorities or the police regarding the incident. A local said the incident is unfortunate. He said the bank authorities should have informed Jitu about the proper procedure to withdraw money from his deceased sister's account.
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