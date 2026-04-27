ETV Bharat / state

Man Exhumes Deceased Sister's Body To Withdraw Money From Bank In Odisha's Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A man exhumed the skeletal remains of his deceased sister and took it to a bank in Odisha’s Keonjhar district after his repeated requests to withdraw money from her account did not yield results.

Jitu Munda of Dianali village, had buried her sister Kalara after her death two months back. Jitu exhumed the remains and went to the Odisha Gramya Bank, Mallipsahi branch and placed them in front of the bank.

According to reports, Jitu had been visiting the bank multiple times, requesting officials to allow him to withdraw around Rs 19,300 from his deceased sister’s account. Despite informing the bank staff about her death, his requests were allegedly turned down, with officials insisting that the account holder must be physically present to authorise the transaction.