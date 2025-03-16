Minor Girl 'Hangs' Self; Ambala Police Exhume Body For Autopsy

Ambala: A minor girl allegedly hanged herself in Ambala of Haryana, and the family buried her body without either conducting a post-mortem or informing the police, officials stated on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday in Dhurala village. "We received information that a minor girl committed suicide, and her family cremated her without a post-mortem and without notifying the police," the police said. An FIR had already been lodged by her at Saha police station, and the investigation was ongoing by the SIT, they added.

"We arrived at the scene and confirmed that the girl hanged herself. Therefore, the body is now being taken for a post-mortem, and we will conduct further investigations based on the findings," an official stated.

"A minor girl, whose case was being investigated by Saha police station, has died. The family was questioned, and the body has been kept in the mortuary for postmortem. However, in the picture shown by the family, there is a mark on the girl's neck. The police are investigating the entire matter from all possible angles," DSP Suresh Kumar said.

"I was appointed as the duty magistrate on the orders of Ambala DC. The police has taken out the body of the minor girl from the grave today (Sunday). The body of the minor girl was buried on Saturday. Further action will be taken only after the postmortem," Hari Om, the duty officer, said.

The village sarpanch said after the death of the minor, all the elders decided that she would be buried and by the time he reached, they had already made preparations for the burial.

