Father Ends Life After Strangling Three Children To Death In Jharkhand's Giridih

Neighbours gather in front of the deceased's house in Giridih. ( ETV Bharat )

Giridih: The bodies of a 36-year-old man and his three children were recovered from their house in Maheshlitti village under the Khukhara Police jurisdiction of Pirtand block in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased man has been identified as Sanaul Ansari (36), and the three children are Afreen Parveen (12), Safaul (6) and Zaiba Naz (8).

It is suspected that the man strangled his three offspring to death and then hanged himself, Giridih Superintendent of Police (SP) Bimal Kumar said after a preliminary investigation.

"The incident happened in the Khukhra police station area. A forensic team is being sent to the spot. The case will be investigated from all possible angles," he said.