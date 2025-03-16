Father Ends Life After Strangling Three Children To Death In Jharkhand's Giridih

Giridih: The bodies of a 36-year-old man and his three children were recovered from their house in Maheshlitti village under the Khukhara Police jurisdiction of Pirtand block in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Sunday morning, police said.
The deceased man has been identified as Sanaul Ansari (36), and the three children are Afreen Parveen (12), Safaul (6) and Zaiba Naz (8).
It is suspected that the man strangled his three offspring to death and then hanged himself, Giridih Superintendent of Police (SP) Bimal Kumar said after a preliminary investigation.
"The incident happened in the Khukhra police station area. A forensic team is being sent to the spot. The case will be investigated from all possible angles," he said.
Neighbours said Ansari used to work as a mason and ran a shop at home. His wife went to her parents' house on Saturday, they added.
Amid the Ramzan month, people were getting ready for sehri (the pre-dawn meal eaten by Muslims before fasting during the Islamic month of Ramzan) on Sunday morning. When they found Ansari didn't wake up, they went to his house and discovered all four dead.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
