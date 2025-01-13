Controversy Erupts Over Demolition Of Tomb Of Man Who Attained 'Samadhi' In Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The controversy surrounding the tomb of Gopan Swami, who was entombed in a 'samadhi' has sparked tension in Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram.

Gopan Swami (69), also known as Maniyan, from Aralumoodu, reportedly was entombed in a 'samadhi' that he had prepared years ago. His family maintained that he voluntarily entered the grave to undergo a form of self-imposed 'samadhi', a spiritual practice.

However, a section of the locals alleged that he was placed in samadhi before his death based on the belief that if he is entombed before the day of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, he will attain salvation.

After Swami's reportedly disappeared, two locals filed a missing person complaint, prompting the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector to order the tomb's inspection. Authorities, including forensic experts and police, planned to demolish the tomb and exhume the body to investigate into the cause of death.

However, this move was met with strong opposition from his family and Hindu organisations. Swami's son, Rajasenan, and his wife, Sulochana, both expressed strong resistance to the demolition of the tomb, describing it as a sacred site. They emphasised that the tomb was set up according to Hindu rituals and it should not be disturbed.

Some locals and members of Hindu organisations criticised the government's actions, accusing the complainants of having ulterior motives, especially related to a road dispute. They argued that the authorities should respect the family's wishes and allow time for proper investigation, without forcing the demolition of the tomb.

"At 10:30 am on January 9, as per my father's request, I took him to the Samadhi place. Sitting in 'padmasana', he entered Samadhi himself. Later, I performed the pujas as per my father's instructions and the entire rituals ended on Friday morning," Swami's son, Rajasenan, said.

He said that five years ago, his father had brought idols, 'Padma Peetha' and the 'Napusaka Shila'. The Samadhi was performed according to Hindu customs and the Napusaka Shila was laid on top of the tomb, he added.

"Under no circumstances will the Samadhi be allowed to be demolished. It is a sacred site. I will protect it with my life. If anyone comes to destroy it by force, I will kill myself," Rajasenan said.

According to Swami's wife Sulochana, her husband had clearly told his children how to perform the samadhi rituals.

"The family cremated the ashes like a deity. They have informed the authorities not to hurt their feelings by demolishing the tomb. If there is a missing person case, they can give a notice and allow time for inspection. No one will be allowed to exhume the body from the tomb. If necessary, policemen should be deployed here for surveillance. There was an incident 30 years ago where Gopan Swami himself was in jail for 28 days. The authorities should not try to aggravate the situation,' VSDP leader Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan said.

The incident highlights a clash between religious customs, personal beliefs, and legal procedures.