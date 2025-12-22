ETV Bharat / state

KGMU Doctor Was Being Forced To Convert Her Religion, Complains To Women's Commission Against Colleague

Lucknow: A resident doctor of King George's Medical University (KGMU) on Monday lodged a complaint at the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, alleging her colleague, who is already married, trapped her in a love affair and pressurised her to convert her religion. Workers of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest on the campus demanding immediate action.

Commission vice chairperson, Aparna Yadav, has assured of action against the accused while KGMU Vice Chancellor Prof Sonia Nityanand said that the Vishaka Committee will investigate the matter and strict action would be taken if the doctor is found guilty.

Commission chairperson Babita Chauhan said the victim has filed a formal complaint on Monday. "Till now, we did not receive any written complaint so no action had been taken. Now, an impartial investigation will be conducted with the cooperation of the police and the culprit will surely be punished," she added.

Later, Aparna Yadav, said, "It is India's misfortune that Hindu daughters are being targeted in 'love jihad' cases. We will ensure the arrest of the accused doctor. The victim was frightened and has approached the Women's Commission. All those involved in this incident will be punished. We will not allow 'love jihad' against the daughters of India. Such individuals will be reduced to ashes".