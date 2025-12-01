ETV Bharat / state

Muslim Youth Attempts To Marry Minor Dalit Girl In Uttar Pradesh, Arrested

Basti: A young Muslim man attempting to marry a minor Dalit girl was arrested after a right-wing group, along with villagers, protested against the marriage, alleging 'love jihad' in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district.

The incident took place in the Parshurampur police station area of ​​the district on Friday (November 28). According to Basti Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan, a complaint of 'love jihad' was received and it was found that the girl was a minor. A case has been registered and further action is being taken as per the law, he said.

Police said a Muslim youth from Gond, identified as Sajid, had arrived with a wedding procession to marry a girl from a Dalit community. The two had met at a wedding ceremony some days ago.