Assam Govt Io Introduce Bill On Love Jihad In Upcoming Assembly Session: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Nagaon: The Assam government will introduce several new bills including one on 'Love Jihad' during the upcoming Assembly session. said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a government programme, Biswa Sarma told reporters the drafts of the Bills are yet to be approved by the cabinet. "Many important and historic bills on issues like love jihad, polygamy and protection of satras (Vaishnavite monastery) will be introduced in the House in the upcoming session of the Assembly," he said.

The Chief Minister said, historic bills like giving land rights to tea plantation workers will be discussed in the House. "I think we will be able to share the details once it is approved in the cabinet," he said.

Biswa Sarma said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam in December or January and inaugurate the Batadrava project in Nagaon.