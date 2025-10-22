Assam Govt Io Introduce Bill On Love Jihad In Upcoming Assembly Session: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
The Chief Minister said bills love jihad, polygamy and protection of satras (Vaishnavite monastery) will be introduced in the House.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 8:22 PM IST
Nagaon: The Assam government will introduce several new bills including one on 'Love Jihad' during the upcoming Assembly session. said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the sidelines of a government programme, Biswa Sarma told reporters the drafts of the Bills are yet to be approved by the cabinet. "Many important and historic bills on issues like love jihad, polygamy and protection of satras (Vaishnavite monastery) will be introduced in the House in the upcoming session of the Assembly," he said.
The Chief Minister said, historic bills like giving land rights to tea plantation workers will be discussed in the House. "I think we will be able to share the details once it is approved in the cabinet," he said.
Biswa Sarma said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam in December or January and inaugurate the Batadrava project in Nagaon.
Earlier, Biswa Sarma released the first instalment of Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme to 27,000 women in Nagaon
The Chief Minister also inaugurated an Olympic-standard modern swimming pool in Nagaon’s Mahatma Gandhi Path, constructed at a cost of Rs 7.12 crore under the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Fund (CIDF).
The facility, designed to promote sports and youth engagement, was implemented under the leadership of Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarma. “This Olympic-standard swimming pool will inspire our youth to take up competitive sports and bring laurels to Assam,” Sarma said, lauding the efforts of MLA Rupak Sarma in bringing the project to fruition.
In addition, the Chief Minister inaugurated Rs 4.27 crore worth office building of the Joint Director of Health Services, and a Multi-Stories Market Complex, built at a cost of Rs 8.7 crore.
