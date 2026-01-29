Kerala Budget 2026-27 Pushes Welfare Expansion, Free Education And Healthcare
Finance Minister Balagopal's Budget expands pension net, makes undergraduate education free, boosts healthcare coverage, and strengthens elderly, housing and infrastructure programmes with major allocations.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government, in its 2026–27 Budget, has placed strong emphasis on welfare expansion and long-term human development, positioning the state’s governance model around direct citizen support. The Budget reflects an effort to protect social welfare programmes, while sustaining capital investment, even amid financial constraints.
Presenting the Budget, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the government’s priority remains protecting vulnerable sections while simultaneously investing in infrastructure, healthcare, and education. The proposals reflect a governance model that blends large-scale social security spending with development expenditure, to preserve Kerala’s social indicators and inclusive growth trajectory.
Massive Social Security Net
The Minister said Rs 48,383.83 crore has already been distributed as social security pensions during the current term. By the end of this tenure, pension outgo is expected to reach Rs 54,000 crore. Across both terms of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, nearly Rs 90,000 crore would have been delivered through pensions, marking one of the largest state-funded welfare efforts in the country.
At present, 62 lakh beneficiaries receive a monthly pension of Rs 2,000, with no arrears. Combined with the Chief Minister’s Women’s Security Scheme (aimed at strengthening financial independence and protection for women) and the ‘Connect to Work’ scholarship programme, nearly 30 per cent of Kerala’s population is covered under direct social security support.
Free Higher Education And Emergency Healthcare
Undergraduate education in all government arts and science colleges will now be completely free, a step expected to improve access to higher education and reduce dropouts among economically weaker students.
The government also launched the ‘Life Saver’ scheme, designed as a critical trauma-response intervention. It provides free, cashless treatment for road accident victims during the first five days, addressing survival during the “golden hour” and strengthening emergency care networks. The scheme carries an initial allocation of Rs 15 crore.
India’s First ‘Elderly Budget’
Kerala has become the first state in India to present a dedicated ‘Elderly Budget’, reflecting its demographic transition toward an ageing population. With senior citizens making up 18.7 per cent of residents, Rs 30 crore has been allocated to establish high-tech retirement homes with community kitchens and specialised healthcare facilities.
A special commission for the elderly will be formed to address access to healthcare, legal protections, and social welfare needs. Additionally, Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for the VS Achuthanandan Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.
Support For ASHA Workers And Vulnerable Patients
ASHA workers will receive a Rs 1,000 hike, raising their monthly honorarium to Rs 8,000. The move benefits 26,125 workers and will cost the exchequer Rs 250 crore annually. The decision follows a prolonged protest, though unions continue to press for higher wages and retirement benefits.
The monthly special pension for patients suffering from cancer, TB, leprosy, and HIV/AIDS has been doubled from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, easing financial stress on chronically ill individuals.
To address documentation concerns and prevent welfare exclusion, the state will introduce ‘Nativity Cards’ through legislation, backed by a Rs 20 crore fund.
Wayanad Landslide Rehabilitation
Rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide survivors remains central to the state’s disaster recovery framework. The first batch of 289 houses in the new township for Mundakkai and Chooralmala will be handed over to victims by the third week of February, marking a shift from relief to permanent resettlement.
The government will also take over Rs 18.75 crore in bank debts of affected families through the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.
Housing And Poverty Eradication
Under the Life Mission, 4,81,935 families have received homes so far, with the figure expected to cross 5.25 lakh by the end of the term. The ‘Punargeham’ project has completed 3,408 houses for fishermen in erosion-prone coastal regions, with another 2,000 houses nearing completion.
The Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme has lifted 1.03 lakh individuals from 64,006 families out of extreme poverty through targeted livelihood, housing, and social assistance measures.
Infrastructure And Development Push
The Budget allocates Rs 5,317 crore for the development of MC Road (Main Central Road, also known as State Highway 1) between Angamaly and state capital Thiruvananthapuram, and Rs 100 crore for the first phase of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).
Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked for the development of Vizhinjam Port through KINFRA (Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation). The proposed ‘Rare Corridor’ is intended to position Kerala as a permanent magnet hub, expected to attract investments of Rs 42,000 crore.
An additional Rs 1,000 crore in state funds has been set aside for MGNREGS, to ensure the continuity of rural employment.
Other Allocations:
- Rs 400 crore: 'Connect to Work' youth employability scholarship
- Rs 2,400 crore: Waste management through local bodies
- Rs 50 crore: Kuttanad flood control
- Rs 100 crore: Human-wildlife conflict mitigation
Healthcare Strengthening
The government reported spending Rs 4,236.22 crore under the Karunya Health Security Scheme (KASP), offering treatment coverage up to Rs 5 lakh for 42.1 lakh families.
Together with trauma care under Life Saver, strengthened ASHA networks, enhanced pensions for chronically ill patients, and elderly healthcare provisions, the Budget outlines a multi-layered public health architecture combining insurance coverage, emergency care, chronic disease support, and community health delivery.
Also Read:
Union Budget 2026 To Be Presented This Sunday: Where To Watch Live
Hypocrisy-Laden Message To Nation: Congress Slams PM's Remarks Ahead Of Budget Session
Budget 2026 | Explained: Why Poll-Bound States May Get Extra Attention