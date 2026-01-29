ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Budget 2026-27 Pushes Welfare Expansion, Free Education And Healthcare

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government, in its 2026–27 Budget, has placed strong emphasis on welfare expansion and long-term human development, positioning the state’s governance model around direct citizen support. The Budget reflects an effort to protect social welfare programmes, while sustaining capital investment, even amid financial constraints.

Presenting the Budget, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the government’s priority remains protecting vulnerable sections while simultaneously investing in infrastructure, healthcare, and education. The proposals reflect a governance model that blends large-scale social security spending with development expenditure, to preserve Kerala’s social indicators and inclusive growth trajectory.

Massive Social Security Net

The Minister said Rs 48,383.83 crore has already been distributed as social security pensions during the current term. By the end of this tenure, pension outgo is expected to reach Rs 54,000 crore. Across both terms of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, nearly Rs 90,000 crore would have been delivered through pensions, marking one of the largest state-funded welfare efforts in the country.

At present, 62 lakh beneficiaries receive a monthly pension of Rs 2,000, with no arrears. Combined with the Chief Minister’s Women’s Security Scheme (aimed at strengthening financial independence and protection for women) and the ‘Connect to Work’ scholarship programme, nearly 30 per cent of Kerala’s population is covered under direct social security support.

Free Higher Education And Emergency Healthcare

Undergraduate education in all government arts and science colleges will now be completely free, a step expected to improve access to higher education and reduce dropouts among economically weaker students.

The government also launched the ‘Life Saver’ scheme, designed as a critical trauma-response intervention. It provides free, cashless treatment for road accident victims during the first five days, addressing survival during the “golden hour” and strengthening emergency care networks. The scheme carries an initial allocation of Rs 15 crore.

India’s First ‘Elderly Budget’

Kerala has become the first state in India to present a dedicated ‘Elderly Budget’, reflecting its demographic transition toward an ageing population. With senior citizens making up 18.7 per cent of residents, Rs 30 crore has been allocated to establish high-tech retirement homes with community kitchens and specialised healthcare facilities.

A special commission for the elderly will be formed to address access to healthcare, legal protections, and social welfare needs. Additionally, Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for the VS Achuthanandan Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Support For ASHA Workers And Vulnerable Patients

ASHA workers will receive a Rs 1,000 hike, raising their monthly honorarium to Rs 8,000. The move benefits 26,125 workers and will cost the exchequer Rs 250 crore annually. The decision follows a prolonged protest, though unions continue to press for higher wages and retirement benefits.

The monthly special pension for patients suffering from cancer, TB, leprosy, and HIV/AIDS has been doubled from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, easing financial stress on chronically ill individuals.

To address documentation concerns and prevent welfare exclusion, the state will introduce ‘Nativity Cards’ through legislation, backed by a Rs 20 crore fund.