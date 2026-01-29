ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Budget 2026 To Be Presented This Sunday: Where To Watch Live

File Photo: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the Budget tablet at Ministry of Finance before heading to the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2025 ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented on Sunday, February 1, by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The budget will be tabled in Parliament at 11 am, following the traditional timing. This presentation is historic as it marks the first time the Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday. The 2026 budget will be Sitharaman's ninth consecutive budget, marking her the longest-serving finance minister to present multiple budgets in a row. The Budget Session of Parliament is expected to be held in two phases. The first part will run from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase is scheduled from March 9 to April 2. Where To Watch?