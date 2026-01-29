Union Budget 2026 To Be Presented This Sunday: Where To Watch Live
Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, marking her ninth consecutive budget speech.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented on Sunday, February 1, by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The budget will be tabled in Parliament at 11 am, following the traditional timing.
This presentation is historic as it marks the first time the Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday. The 2026 budget will be Sitharaman's ninth consecutive budget, marking her the longest-serving finance minister to present multiple budgets in a row.
The Budget Session of Parliament is expected to be held in two phases. The first part will run from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase is scheduled from March 9 to April 2.
Where To Watch?
People can watch the Union Budget live on Sansad TV, which can be accessed on their website sansadtv.nic.in. They can also watch the proceedings on Sansad TV's official YouTube channel.
The Union Budget is an annual financial statement presented under Article 112 of the Constitution of India. It outlines the government's estimated receipts and expenditure for the upcoming financial year. The budget also announces key policy decisions, tax changes, reforms, and spending priorities across sectors such as infrastructure, health, education and welfare.
Budget 2026 is especially significant as it will be the second full budget of the Modi government's third term, following the interim budget of 2024 and the full budget of 2025.
On Thursday (January 29), the Economic Survey was presented by FM Sitharaman in the Parliament. It projected India's GDP growth for 2026-27 in the range of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent, slightly lower than the 7.4 per cent estimated for the current financial year.
