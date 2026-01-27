Budget 2026 | Explained: Why Poll-Bound States May Get Extra Attention
Experts say poll-bound states may receive major infrastructure and welfare announcements in Budget 2026-27 as the government balances development priorities and political timing.
January 27, 2026
Updated : January 27, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Keeping in view the Assembly elections scheduled this year in several states, including West Bengal and Kerala, experts on Tuesday said the BJP-led Centre is likely to push infrastructural development in these poll-bound regions through key announcements in the Union Budget 2026-27.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present her ninth Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, 2026, in the Lok Sabha.
Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are scheduled for early this year, bringing these states into sharp political focus ahead of the Budget.
Bihar, which was scheduled for Assembly polls in 2025, received notable attention in last year’s Budget. A slew of announcements included the establishment of a Makhana Board to enhance production, processing, value addition, and marketing of makhana. This move was widely seen as significant at the regional level.
Referring to the upcoming Union Budget, political commentator Abhinav Pankaj Borbora told ETV Bharat, "If we compare with how things have been over the years, there is a natural expectation that in the run-up to Assembly elections, the Centre will announce big-ticket investments."
He added that the Union Budget serves as an important instrument through which the government can demonstrate its developmental intent and commitment to public welfare.
Borbora said, "Political parties, whoever is in power, right now it's the BJP, in the past it was Congress, have used the Budget to indirectly signal their development priorities. Through Budget announcements, the Centre tries to send a positive message about its concern for poll-bound states and their developmental needs."
Responding to a question on the timing of such announcements, he noted, "As long as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is followed, the government is within democratic limits to make policy announcements. Any political party has to win the hearts and minds of people. One way to do that is by working for the people."
He added that infrastructure creation and welfare delivery are core components of governance. "There is often a debate that governments undertake such measures to win support. But in a democracy, a government seeks re-election by gaining public approval. Welfare benefits and development projects are part of that process," he said.
Borbora further noted that receiving benefits does not automatically translate into electoral support. "There is evidence that even when people receive benefits, voting behaviour is influenced by multiple factors. Voters make choices independently. That is the beauty of our democracy," he added.
Himanshu Roy, Professor at the Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), said infrastructural development is likely to be a key focus in poll-bound states.
"There is a strong possibility of infrastructure-related announcements in these states, particularly Assam and West Bengal. There could be announcements of new trains, roads and bridges. Some welfare measures could also be announced, especially for Bengal," he told ETV Bharat.
Budget As Political Communication
Dr Santosh Kumar, Assistant Professor at a private university, described Budget allocations as a key instrument of governance. "Budget allocations reflect policy priorities, developmental intent, and Centre-state relations. In a federal system like India, the Union Budget plays a crucial role in shaping regional development," he said.
He pointed out that when major states approach Assembly elections, Budget decisions receive special scrutiny.
"These allocations are closely watched by political parties, state governments, and voters. They become part of a broader political conversation on fairness, federalism, and democratic accountability," Kumar said.
Asserting that election-bound states often receive enhanced Budget attention, he said this trend is rooted in democratic logic.
"Governments operate on a social contract. Citizens grant legitimacy through elections. Tangible benefits such as infrastructure projects, welfare schemes, and development grants signal responsiveness to public needs. Budget allocations thus become a visible form of political communication."
He said targeted spending is not necessarily unethical. "It is a way for governments to demonstrate performance and intent. Voters then judge whether promises and provisions are credible," he explained.
From a welfare-state perspective, he said the Budget also functions as a redistributive tool. "States with developmental gaps or strategic importance may require focused attention. Ignoring electoral cycles altogether would disconnect governance from public sentiment. However, accountability remains crucial," he added.
Kumar concluded, "As elections approach, Budget decisions will shape political narratives, voter expectations, and Centre-state relations. In this sense, the Budget remains not just an economic document, but a deeply political one."
