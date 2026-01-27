ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026 | Explained: Why Poll-Bound States May Get Extra Attention

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Keeping in view the Assembly elections scheduled this year in several states, including West Bengal and Kerala, experts on Tuesday said the BJP-led Centre is likely to push infrastructural development in these poll-bound regions through key announcements in the Union Budget 2026-27.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present her ninth Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, 2026, in the Lok Sabha.

Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are scheduled for early this year, bringing these states into sharp political focus ahead of the Budget.

Bihar, which was scheduled for Assembly polls in 2025, received notable attention in last year’s Budget. A slew of announcements included the establishment of a Makhana Board to enhance production, processing, value addition, and marketing of makhana. This move was widely seen as significant at the regional level.

Referring to the upcoming Union Budget, political commentator Abhinav Pankaj Borbora told ETV Bharat, "If we compare with how things have been over the years, there is a natural expectation that in the run-up to Assembly elections, the Centre will announce big-ticket investments."

He added that the Union Budget serves as an important instrument through which the government can demonstrate its developmental intent and commitment to public welfare.

Borbora said, "Political parties, whoever is in power, right now it's the BJP, in the past it was Congress, have used the Budget to indirectly signal their development priorities. Through Budget announcements, the Centre tries to send a positive message about its concern for poll-bound states and their developmental needs."

Responding to a question on the timing of such announcements, he noted, "As long as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is followed, the government is within democratic limits to make policy announcements. Any political party has to win the hearts and minds of people. One way to do that is by working for the people."

He added that infrastructure creation and welfare delivery are core components of governance. "There is often a debate that governments undertake such measures to win support. But in a democracy, a government seeks re-election by gaining public approval. Welfare benefits and development projects are part of that process," he said.

Borbora further noted that receiving benefits does not automatically translate into electoral support. "There is evidence that even when people receive benefits, voting behaviour is influenced by multiple factors. Voters make choices independently. That is the beauty of our democracy," he added.