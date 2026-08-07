Frequent Deaths Of Pregnant Women Roil Rajasthan Hospitals
Two pregnant women die within 24 hours at Dr S N Medical College and associated hospitals in Jodhpur, 7 are undergoing treatment, reports Manoj Verma.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Jodhpur: Frequent deaths of pregnant women have roiled the hospitals in Rajasthan with two women dying shortly after childbirth within 24 hours at the Dr S N Medical College and its associated hospital group.
Seven other pregnant women whose condition is believed to be critical are currently undergoing treatment at different health facilities. Principal Dr B S Jodha said that critical patients are currently being treated at three facilities. While four are undergoing treatment at Umaid Hospital, two at MGH, and one is admitted at MDM Hospital. Most of these patients were referred from other hospitals across the division.
Jodha said that 32-year-old Krishna Kumari, a resident of Phalodi, died on Thursday at Umaid Hospital. She had been admitted due to a high-risk pregnancy. Following a delivery through surgery, she suddenly experienced breathing difficulties on Thursday morning. Although she was immediately placed on a ventilator and shifted to the Respiratory ICU she passed away, Jodha added.
Meanwhile, Saroj, a resident of Nagaur district, was brought to MDM Hospital with severe bleeding and the intrauterine death of her fetus. Despite medical efforts to save her, she succumbed to her condition, officials said.
In June alone eight women had developed complications following surgeries at Pawta Hospital, though they recovered. Since then, there has been a rise in cases of women being referred to these facilities in critical condition with their cases are being closely monitored.
Four women are currently undergoing treatment in critical condition at Umaid Hospital who were referred from various locations. The patients under treatment include Nirma, Vasundhara, Shakuta, and Sultana.
Similarly, Usha and Annie are admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital (MGH) where they were admitted due to respiratory distress. Another patient, from Sumerpur, is admitted to MDM Hospital with breathing difficulties and has been placed on BiPAP support. The treatment of all these patients is being monitored.
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