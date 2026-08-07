ETV Bharat / state

Frequent Deaths Of Pregnant Women Roil Rajasthan Hospitals

Jodhpur: Frequent deaths of pregnant women have roiled the hospitals in Rajasthan with two women dying shortly after childbirth within 24 hours at the Dr S N Medical College and its associated hospital group.

Seven other pregnant women whose condition is believed to be critical are currently undergoing treatment at different health facilities. Principal Dr B S Jodha said that critical patients are currently being treated at three facilities. While four are undergoing treatment at Umaid Hospital, two at MGH, and one is admitted at MDM Hospital. Most of these patients were referred from other hospitals across the division.

Jodha said that 32-year-old Krishna Kumari, a resident of Phalodi, died on Thursday at Umaid Hospital. She had been admitted due to a high-risk pregnancy. Following a delivery through surgery, she suddenly experienced breathing difficulties on Thursday morning. Although she was immediately placed on a ventilator and shifted to the Respiratory ICU she passed away, Jodha added.

Meanwhile, Saroj, a resident of Nagaur district, was brought to MDM Hospital with severe bleeding and the intrauterine death of her fetus. Despite medical efforts to save her, she succumbed to her condition, officials said.