ETV Bharat / bharat

Kota Pregnant Women Deaths: Amritsar-Based Firm Under Scanner As Oxytocin Injection Samples Found Substandard

Jaipur: Amid the ongoing probe into the deaths of new mother due to post-delivery complications at two government hospitals in Rajasthan's Kota, the Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Control has flagged samples of Oxytocin injections as being substandard. It, however remains unclear whether the injections were actually administered to the deceased women.

At least five women died due to post-delivery complications at the Government Medical College Hospital and JK Lon Hospital in the city.

ETV Bharat has learnt that samples of Oxytocin injections collected for investigation have been found to be substandard. Issuing an alert notice in this regard, the Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Control has directed hospitals, medical stores, and drug distributors across the state to immediately halt the sale and use of the affected batch.

Oxytocin Absent In Injections

Drug Controller Ajay Phatak stated that laboratory tests conducted by the department revealed that the Oxytocin injections being sold in the market did not, in fact, contain the active ingredient—Oxytocin. However, the Drug Department noted that it currently lacks clear information regarding whether or not this specific medication was administered to the women in childbirth. The women who died in Kota had undergone Cesarean deliveries.

Amritsar-Based Firm Under Scanner