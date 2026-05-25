Kota Pregnant Women Deaths: Amritsar-Based Firm Under Scanner As Oxytocin Injection Samples Found Substandard
Probe has found the active ingredient to be missing from Oxytocin injections triggering an alert across the state.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Jaipur: Amid the ongoing probe into the deaths of new mother due to post-delivery complications at two government hospitals in Rajasthan's Kota, the Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Control has flagged samples of Oxytocin injections as being substandard. It, however remains unclear whether the injections were actually administered to the deceased women.
At least five women died due to post-delivery complications at the Government Medical College Hospital and JK Lon Hospital in the city.
ETV Bharat has learnt that samples of Oxytocin injections collected for investigation have been found to be substandard. Issuing an alert notice in this regard, the Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Control has directed hospitals, medical stores, and drug distributors across the state to immediately halt the sale and use of the affected batch.
Oxytocin Absent In Injections
Drug Controller Ajay Phatak stated that laboratory tests conducted by the department revealed that the Oxytocin injections being sold in the market did not, in fact, contain the active ingredient—Oxytocin. However, the Drug Department noted that it currently lacks clear information regarding whether or not this specific medication was administered to the women in childbirth. The women who died in Kota had undergone Cesarean deliveries.
Amritsar-Based Firm Under Scanner
It is understood that the injections found to be substandard are manufactured by an Amritsar-based company. The department has clarified that tests on samples from the specific batch showed the medication did not meet prescribed standards, leading to it being declared substandard.
Following the recent deaths of several women in childbirth in Kota, the Drug Department had, as a precautionary measure, sent samples of various medications for testing. This included the Oxytocin injections, the test results for which have now returned as substandard. However, it has not yet been clarified whether there is a direct link between these deaths and this specific injection.
Drug Controller Ajay Phatak said that the Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Control has issued directives to the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL), imposing an immediate ban on the use and distribution of the suspected stock of medications.
Samples Of Over 30 Medications Collected
Drug Control Officers from Kota and Bundi have collected samples of various medications from the post-operative gynecology ward and the drug store at the New Medical College Hospital. Samples of over 30 medicines were collected; of these, 21 were found to be safe, while the test reports for the remaining medicines are expected to be received by the department shortly.
Following the deaths of the new mothers, a team of experts from AIIMS Delhi visited the twin hospitals as part of the probe.
Read More: