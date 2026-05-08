ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Govt Orders Probe As 7 Pregnant Women Die In 6 Days At VIMSAR Hospital

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has ordered an investigation into the death of seven expectant mothers within a span of six days at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Sambalpur's Burla, a referral hospital for the entire western Odisha.

Amid allegations of medical negligence, Director of VIMSAR, Dr Lalmohan Nayak, said the women who passed away had various pre-existing health problems. He also claimed that a preliminary investigation has found no negligence on part of the medical authorities.

The deceased women have been identified as Lalita Kisan from Sambalpur district, Mamata Beh, Jayanti Meher and Alima Mahanand from Sonepur district, Suprabha Mahakur from Angul district, Kadambini Sethi from Boudh district and Sarathi Dalpati from Kalahandi district.

According to VIMSAR authorities, the woman named Lalita Kisan died due to various health complications. In addition, she had a surgery six months ago. Later, after six months of pregnancy, her uterus ruptured and she died.

Another pregnant woman, Mamata Beh, died due to sickle cell anemia and jaundice, sources said.

The third pregnant woman, Jayanti Meher, had a natural delivery, but her amniotic fluid entered her chest and brain and infected her, causing her death. But her newborn baby is now healthy.

The fourth pregnant woman, Suprabha Mahakud, died due to high blood pressure in the womb and the number of platelets in her blood decreased, which led to her death. The fifth woman, Kadambini Sethi, also died due to high blood pressure.