Odisha Govt Orders Probe As 7 Pregnant Women Die In 6 Days At VIMSAR Hospital
Amid allegations that the deaths were caused by negligence, authorities of VIMSAR claimed that there were no lapses on the part of the medical staff.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has ordered an investigation into the death of seven expectant mothers within a span of six days at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Sambalpur's Burla, a referral hospital for the entire western Odisha.
Amid allegations of medical negligence, Director of VIMSAR, Dr Lalmohan Nayak, said the women who passed away had various pre-existing health problems. He also claimed that a preliminary investigation has found no negligence on part of the medical authorities.
The deceased women have been identified as Lalita Kisan from Sambalpur district, Mamata Beh, Jayanti Meher and Alima Mahanand from Sonepur district, Suprabha Mahakur from Angul district, Kadambini Sethi from Boudh district and Sarathi Dalpati from Kalahandi district.
According to VIMSAR authorities, the woman named Lalita Kisan died due to various health complications. In addition, she had a surgery six months ago. Later, after six months of pregnancy, her uterus ruptured and she died.
Another pregnant woman, Mamata Beh, died due to sickle cell anemia and jaundice, sources said.
The third pregnant woman, Jayanti Meher, had a natural delivery, but her amniotic fluid entered her chest and brain and infected her, causing her death. But her newborn baby is now healthy.
The fourth pregnant woman, Suprabha Mahakud, died due to high blood pressure in the womb and the number of platelets in her blood decreased, which led to her death. The fifth woman, Kadambini Sethi, also died due to high blood pressure.
The sixth woman, Alima Mahanand, was five months pregnant and she took birth control pills and stayed at home. Later it became septic and she became seriously ill. She was first admitted to Sonepur district hospital, after which she was admitted to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College in Balangir. Since her condition deteriorated, she was taken to VIMSAR. After she was admitted to VIMSAR on April 23, she was kept in the ICU, but she died on May 4.
The seventh pregnant woman, Sarathi Dalpati, gave birth in Junagadh in Kalahandi district. There, she developed serious health problems due to anemia. Hence she was first taken to Bhawanipatna and then to VIMSAR. She was kept in the ICU. However, despite all efforts, she passed away.
According to officials, a joint review meeting was held on Thursday in the presence of Sambalpur CDMO to discuss the causes of all these deaths. VIMSAR Director Dr Lalmohan Nayak said a report will be submitted to the government within one or two days.
It is worth noting that VIMSAR receives 600 pregnant women in a month from within and outside the state for delivery, and there is a record of 6 to 7 deaths of pregnant women every month.
However, the death of seven pregnant women in six days has now become a cause of concern.
Social worker and Red Cross patron Nihal Singh said patients from different districts of western Odisha as well as neighbouring states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh come to VIMSAR in Burla as it is the largest referral medical centre in western Odisha. "However, some doctors in this government medical college are working in such a manner that endangers the lives of patients. Therefore, the district administration and the government should be vigilant and take strict action against the guilty," he said.
"Many patients have died at Burla Medical College before this. Therefore, there is a need for an impartial investigation into this incident," added Singh.
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