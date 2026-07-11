Doctor Dies After Retaining Wall Collapse In Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Dr. Naveen Dimri, who was medical officier, died when a retaining wall collapsed during inspection at Chamoli’s PHC Narayanbagar.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Chamoli: In a tragic incident, a senior doctor and administrator of a hospital in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district died on Saturday after being buried under the debris of a retaining wall, officials said.
Dr Naveen Dimri, the Medical Officer-in-Charge of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Narayanbagar, was inspecting the damaged wall behind the residential quarter when it suddenly collapsed on him and killed him. The incident took place behind the residential quarters near the hospital complex, where Dr Dimri had gone to inspect a weakened retaining wall. “The wall suddenly gave way, trapping him underneath and causing severe injuries,” officials added.
Eyewitnesses said that the hospital staff rushed to his aid and gave first aid before shifting him to a tertiary care hospital in a 108 ambulance. But he succumbed to his injuries while on the way, per officials.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Gupta confirmed the incident and described Dr Dimri’s death as an “irreparable loss” to the health department. “He has served as the Medical Officer-in-Charge at PHC Narayanbagar for several years and was widely respected for his dedication to patients and commitment to public healthcare,” he added.
Locals also praised Dr Dimri’s dedication to ensure quality healthcare services for people in the region. “His simple nature and compassionate approach earned him the trust and affection of the local community,” they said.
Several local leaders and residents, including youth leader Sanjay Kandari, BJP leader Kamlesh Sati and Zila Panchayat member Surendra Kaneri, expressed grief over his death.
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