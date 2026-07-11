ETV Bharat / state

Doctor Dies After Retaining Wall Collapse In Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Image of an ambulance in which the doctor was shifted to hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Chamoli: In a tragic incident, a senior doctor and administrator of a hospital in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district died on Saturday after being buried under the debris of a retaining wall, officials said.

Dr Naveen Dimri, the Medical Officer-in-Charge of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Narayanbagar, was inspecting the damaged wall behind the residential quarter when it suddenly collapsed on him and killed him. The incident took place behind the residential quarters near the hospital complex, where Dr Dimri had gone to inspect a weakened retaining wall. “The wall suddenly gave way, trapping him underneath and causing severe injuries,” officials added.

Eyewitnesses said that the hospital staff rushed to his aid and gave first aid before shifting him to a tertiary care hospital in a 108 ambulance. But he succumbed to his injuries while on the way, per officials.