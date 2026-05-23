ETV Bharat / state

12 Children Injured After Wall Collapses Near School In Haryana

Faridabad: At least 12 children were injured, some of them critically, when a wall of a house under construction collapsed near Hans Memorial Public School in Bharat Colony area of Haryana, on Saturday. The incident also triggered panic in the area with anxious parents rushing to check for their kids.

The accident took place around 11 a.m today when several students were passing by the construction site. Eyewitnesses said the wall suddenly gave way, leaving the children with no time to react or take cover. “Many of the students were caught in the debris, sustaining injuries to their heads, hands, and other parts of their bodies,” they said.

Locals and school staff quickly came to the children’s aid, rushing them to Faridabad Civil Hospital for treatment. “Four of the injured children are in critical condition. Several others required stitches for deep wounds, particularly head injuries,” doctors said.