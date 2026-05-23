12 Children Injured After Wall Collapses Near School In Haryana
Wall collapse near Hans Memorial Public School in Faridabad injures 12 children, four critically; police investigate construction negligence amid community outrage.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Faridabad: At least 12 children were injured, some of them critically, when a wall of a house under construction collapsed near Hans Memorial Public School in Bharat Colony area of Haryana, on Saturday. The incident also triggered panic in the area with anxious parents rushing to check for their kids.
The accident took place around 11 a.m today when several students were passing by the construction site. Eyewitnesses said the wall suddenly gave way, leaving the children with no time to react or take cover. “Many of the students were caught in the debris, sustaining injuries to their heads, hands, and other parts of their bodies,” they said.
Locals and school staff quickly came to the children’s aid, rushing them to Faridabad Civil Hospital for treatment. “Four of the injured children are in critical condition. Several others required stitches for deep wounds, particularly head injuries,” doctors said.
The incident caused panic and distress at the school, with children, parents and teachers screaming and crying as they arrived at the scene and the hospital to check on their children. Many expressed anger and outrage over the accident and demanded strict action for alleged negligence at the construction site .
In response to the collapse, police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. “We are gathering evidence and questioning witnesses to determine the cause of the wall failure,” they said.
The local administration has also sought a detailed report on the construction site’s safety measures and compliance with regulations.
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