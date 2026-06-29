ETV Bharat / state

Two Women Among Three Labourers Dead, Many Feared Trapped After Wall Of Resort Collapses In Rajasthan

Jaipur: In a tragic incident reported from Rajasthan, three labourers including two women died after the under-construction wall of a resort collapsed on them in capital Jaipur on Monday.

The incident occurred near Tala Mod area of Chandwaji in Jaipur. At the time of the incident, more than 12 laborers were working near the wall and were directly caught under the debris. It is understood that three laborers—two women and one man—died in the incident while many others were injured.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the Chandwaji police arrived with a rescue team and with the help of locals, immediately launched a rescue operation.