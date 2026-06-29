Two Women Among Three Labourers Dead, Many Feared Trapped After Wall Of Resort Collapses In Rajasthan
The incident took place near Tala Mod area of Chandwaji in Jaipur where many labourers were working on an under-construction wall.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Jaipur: In a tragic incident reported from Rajasthan, three labourers including two women died after the under-construction wall of a resort collapsed on them in capital Jaipur on Monday.
The incident occurred near Tala Mod area of Chandwaji in Jaipur. At the time of the incident, more than 12 laborers were working near the wall and were directly caught under the debris. It is understood that three laborers—two women and one man—died in the incident while many others were injured.
Upon receiving information about the accident, the Chandwaji police arrived with a rescue team and with the help of locals, immediately launched a rescue operation.
Efforts are being made to safely extricate the injured trapped under the debris. Police and administrative teams are present at the site. Attempts are being made to identify the affected laborers.
The debris is being cleared from the site while a large crowd has gathered at the spot.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.