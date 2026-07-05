ETV Bharat / state

Devotees At Golden Temple Told To Remove IDs Bearing CM Mann's Photo

Sewadar or SGPC employees perform the "sewa" of pruning the "Dukh Bhanjani Beri", a sacred 400-year-old jujube tree at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar on Jun 25, 2026. ( ANI )

Amritsar: Devotees visiting the Golden Temple under the state government's Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana were asked to remove the identity cards carrying photos of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, an SGPC official said.

On Saturday, the SGPC Task Force asked devotees in the marbled periphery of the holy shrine to remove the identity card carrying Mann's picture before entering the sanctum sanctorum.

Last month, Chief Minister Mann was declared 'Guru Dokhi' (anti-Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth virodhi' (anti-Khalsa Panth) by the Sikh clergy over an objectionable video. Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs, declared Mann 'Guru Dokhi' and 'Khalsa Panth virodhi' over the video.

Mann, however, claimed it was not him in the video, and the person seen in the clip was wearing a mask resembling his face. An SGPC official said that wearing such ID cards in the gurdwara has no meaning, since no publicity is allowed there. A video of several pilgrims being asked by the SGPC Task Force to remove the ID cards also went viral on social media.