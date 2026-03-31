ETV Bharat / bharat

Golden Temple Faces Shortage Of Siropas Due To West Asia War, Chemical For Processing Cloth Came From Iran

Amritsar: The ongoing US-Israel war on Iran is having a cascading impact on various sectors of the economy. It has now impacted the supply of siropas — honorary gifts in Sikhism — at Amritsar's Sri Harmandir Sahib, ie., the Golden Temple. Gurdwara authorities have said even orders for siropas placed beforehand are not being processed, as the supply of the chemical needed for their processing has been hit by the war.

A siropa (or saropa) is the highest honorary gift in Sikhism. It consists of a 2-2.5 m length of cloth, normally saffron or orange in colour, that is presented to honour individuals for exceptional seva (service), dedication or high merit.

The term has its origins in the words sir (head) and pao (foot). It's a robe of honour representing the Guru's blessing, and is often presented within the sangat (congregation).

A siropa symbolises that the recipient is ‘covered’ or protected from head to toe by the Guru's blessings. While it is usually placed around a recipient's neck, it is intended to be worn as a dastaar (turban). Its primary significance lies in its ceremonial, respectful presentation, rather than its material form.