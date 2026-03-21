ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Pictures Of Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya Inside Golden Temple Without Head-Cover Go Viral, SGPC Outraged

Amritsar: The administration of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, one of the holiest shrines in Sikhism, is outraged. For the past few days, videos and pictures of the Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib shrine and surrounding areas, which are deemed objectionable in the Sikh religion, have gone viral on social media.

The latest is a bunch of photos of former and current Indian cricketers, who are seen standing bare-headed inside the premises. The first photo includes Yuvraj Singh and Arshdeep Singh, with Abhishek Sharma and his mother, standing against the Golden Temple, in which, while Arshdeep, Abhishek and his mother have their heads covered, Yuvraj is seen with his head bare. The second photo has Hardik Pandya with head uncovered, standing with Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Ranveer Singh. And, as it turns out, all these photos, as well as earlier videos, have been created using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Reacting to the issue, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) spokesperson and legal expert advocate Amarbir Singh Syali called it a violation of the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. He said, "Where technology should have been used to develop the country, mischievous elements are using it to provoke religious sentiments."