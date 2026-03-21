AI Pictures Of Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya Inside Golden Temple Without Head-Cover Go Viral, SGPC Outraged
SGPC calls it a violation of Sikh religious sentiments, asks External Affairs Ministry to approach social media giants to take down photos, videos.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Amritsar: The administration of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, one of the holiest shrines in Sikhism, is outraged. For the past few days, videos and pictures of the Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib shrine and surrounding areas, which are deemed objectionable in the Sikh religion, have gone viral on social media.
The latest is a bunch of photos of former and current Indian cricketers, who are seen standing bare-headed inside the premises. The first photo includes Yuvraj Singh and Arshdeep Singh, with Abhishek Sharma and his mother, standing against the Golden Temple, in which, while Arshdeep, Abhishek and his mother have their heads covered, Yuvraj is seen with his head bare. The second photo has Hardik Pandya with head uncovered, standing with Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Ranveer Singh. And, as it turns out, all these photos, as well as earlier videos, have been created using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Reacting to the issue, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) spokesperson and legal expert advocate Amarbir Singh Syali called it a violation of the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. He said, "Where technology should have been used to develop the country, mischievous elements are using it to provoke religious sentiments."
The SGPC has sent written complaints to the Punjab and Central governments in this regard, which says, "Just as many European countries have imposed a complete ban on such objectionable content, in the same way, India too should implement a strict law by amending the IT Act."
Advocate Syali added, "People who make objectionable videos involving a holy place like Sri Harmandir Sahib, whose four doors are open to everyone and where the welfare of all is looked after, are mentally ill. There may be other forces or agencies behind these mischiefs, to defame religion."
He said the SGPC's IT wing is monitoring these developments, and has appealed to the Union Ministry of External Affairs to contact social media companies based in the US and elsewhere, so that hate speech and objectionable videos can be removed from the Internet immediately. He said, "In case the culprits are based in India, an FIR should be registered immediately, but to rein in foreign apps, government intervention is necessary."