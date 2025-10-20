ETV Bharat / offbeat

Playing With Fire On Festival Of Lights: 200-Year-Old 'Banati Khel' Unites People On Diwali In Rajasthan's Bikaner

A man twirls a fire staff on eve of Diwali in Bikaner, Rajasthan ( ETV Bharat )

Bikaner: Recognized as a cultural city, Rajasthan's Bikaner has been known for its centuries-old traditions. Each festival in Bikaner has a unique tradition. One such tradition, the 'Banati Khel', is held a day before Diwali at Barah Guwad Chowk in the city's fortified area, and has been going on continuously for nearly 200 years. The tradition of twirling the fire staff burning from both the ends around the body has been held at Barah Guwad Chowk on the occasion of Diwali for over 200 years. Started by elders, the tradition has been kept alive by the successive generations to this date. A man twirls a fire staff on eve of Diwali in Bikaner, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat) History of the Banati Khel Rajesh Changani, associated with the event, said that it was started by elders with the objective to gather people on the night before Diwali. This event was like a gathering of friends and family, fostering a sense of togetherness, Changani said.