Playing With Fire On Festival Of Lights: 200-Year-Old 'Banati Khel' Unites People On Diwali In Rajasthan's Bikaner

The act involves twirling a fire staff burning from both the ends around the body and has been held at Barah Guwad Chowk in Bikaner.

A man twirls a fire staff on eve of Diwali in Bikaner, Rajasthan
A man twirls a fire staff on eve of Diwali in Bikaner, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)
Published : October 20, 2025 at 3:06 PM IST

Bikaner: Recognized as a cultural city, Rajasthan's Bikaner has been known for its centuries-old traditions. Each festival in Bikaner has a unique tradition. One such tradition, the 'Banati Khel', is held a day before Diwali at Barah Guwad Chowk in the city's fortified area, and has been going on continuously for nearly 200 years.

The tradition of twirling the fire staff burning from both the ends around the body has been held at Barah Guwad Chowk on the occasion of Diwali for over 200 years. Started by elders, the tradition has been kept alive by the successive generations to this date.

A man twirls a fire staff on eve of Diwali in Bikaner, Rajasthan
A man twirls a fire staff on eve of Diwali in Bikaner, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

History of the Banati Khel

Rajesh Changani, associated with the event, said that it was started by elders with the objective to gather people on the night before Diwali. This event was like a gathering of friends and family, fostering a sense of togetherness, Changani said.

This tradition continues unabated to this day. The underlying purpose was to avoid spending on firecrackers, provide entertainment, and celebrate the festival together. A message of frugality was also associated with this event, as it avoided spending on firecrackers”.

How to make a banati(fire staff)?

Kishan Ojha, a resident of the neighborhood, said that making a 'banati' is not easy because the fire at both ends of the wood has to be sustained while the performer twirls the staff around his body. He said that the thread tied to both ends of the bamboo stick needs to be balanced.

The thread is twisted into strands on both sides of the wood and soaked in oil for two days. This is then soaked in diesel oil for two days”.

A man twirls a fire staff on eve of Diwali in Bikaner, Rajasthan
A man twirls a fire staff on eve of Diwali in Bikaner, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Rajesh said that a 'banati' weighs approximately 8 to 10 kilograms. It's not easy to swing it like a burning torch, and to carry it over the head and under the feet, he said. To encourage future generations to take an interest in this sport, the neighborhood's youth are trained by the elders, he added.

The sport demonstrates coordination and physical fitness. The two-hour event, held on Chhoti Diwali, sees participation from children to the elderly.

