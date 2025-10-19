LIVE: Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 | Celebrations Underway As Ayodhya Lights Up Record 26 Lakh Diyas

The Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 is underway as the Uttar Pradesh government is organising the ninth edition of the festival with grandeur and devotion.

A light show is currently underway and preparations on on to set a world record this evening by lighting 26,11,101 lamps across 56 ghats in Ayodhya. The Guinness team is using drones to count the diyas (lamps) for official verification.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was present on the occasion, said 1,51,00,000 ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) are being lit across the state of Uttar Pradesh.

“When we first decided to hold the Deepotsav in Ayodhya Dham in 2017, the intention was to show the world how lighting of lamps is done. Today, lakhs of diyas illuminate Ayodhya as a symbol of the victory of faith after centuries of struggle. Every diya reminds us that truth can be troubled but never defeated," he said.

Earlier, UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh was seen beating drums and waving a 'Jai Shri Ram' flag, as he started a Ramayana-themed tableau procession.

"Ayodhya continues to break its own records each year and set new benchmarks of celebration. This year, three new records will be established, a record number of lamps will be lit, 1,100 drones will perform synchronised stunts, and over 2,100 scholars will participate together in the Saryu aarti," Singh said.

According to organisers, nearly 30,000 volunteers have been mobilised for the event. The process of filling the lamps with oil and wicks began in the morning.

Expressing confidence in India's spiritual and cultural leadership, the minister said, "Our nation will lead the world and emerge as a developed country by realising the ideals of Ram Rajya." Officials said the Information Department's tableau showcased the achievements of Adityanath’s government in the state.

According to a statement issued by the government, these displays represented a "perfect blend of development and culture, portraying a modern Uttar Pradesh progressing in harmony with the ideals of Ram Rajya".

As the procession moved through the Rampath, devotees showered flowers, lit diyas, and performed aarti, while groups of artistes filled the air with devotional music and dance.

Folk performances such as Haryana's Phaag, Kerala's Kathakali, Rajasthan's Jhumar, Punjab's Bhangra, Odisha's Sambalpuri, and traditional arts from West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh added a vibrant national flavour to the celebration, the statement said.