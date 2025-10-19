ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Hospitals on High Alert To Deal With Firecracker Injuries On Diwali

By MOHAMMED RAFIQ MULLA

Bengaluru: As Diwali celebrations light up Bengaluru, hospitals across the city are preparing to deal with possible firecracker-related injuries.

Victoria Hospital’s Mahabodhi Burns Centre and Minto Eye Hospital have set up special emergency arrangements to ensure timely treatment for those injured while bursting firecrackers during the festival.

24/7 Emergency Readiness at Victoria and Minto Hospitals

Victoria Hospital will operate round-the-clock to handle burn injuries, with doctors and nursing staff on continuous duty. The hospital’s Mahabodhi Burns Centre has stocked essential medicines and equipped its intensive care units with ventilator support for critical cases. “All necessary arrangements have been made to treat patients with burn injuries. Our team of doctors and nurses will be available 24 hours to handle any emergency situation,” said Ramya N, Deputy Officer at Victoria Hospital.

Victoria Hospital (ETV Bharat)

At Minto Eye Hospital, special attention has been given to cases involving eye injuries, which are common during Diwali. The hospital has reserved 25 beds — 10 for men, 10 for women, and five for children — and a dedicated medical team will remain on duty throughout the festival period. “All essential medicines are in stock, and our staff are prepared for any emergency. Even a small act of negligence can turn the festival of lights into darkness, so everyone must be careful,” said Miss Vanajakshi, Nursing Superintendent at Minto Hospital

Safety First: Parents Advised to Supervise Children