Bengaluru Hospitals on High Alert To Deal With Firecracker Injuries On Diwali
Special arrangements have been made at Minto and Victoria Hospitals to ensure 24/7 emergency care for burn and eye injuries.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST
By MOHAMMED RAFIQ MULLA
Bengaluru: As Diwali celebrations light up Bengaluru, hospitals across the city are preparing to deal with possible firecracker-related injuries.
Victoria Hospital’s Mahabodhi Burns Centre and Minto Eye Hospital have set up special emergency arrangements to ensure timely treatment for those injured while bursting firecrackers during the festival.
24/7 Emergency Readiness at Victoria and Minto Hospitals
Victoria Hospital will operate round-the-clock to handle burn injuries, with doctors and nursing staff on continuous duty. The hospital’s Mahabodhi Burns Centre has stocked essential medicines and equipped its intensive care units with ventilator support for critical cases. “All necessary arrangements have been made to treat patients with burn injuries. Our team of doctors and nurses will be available 24 hours to handle any emergency situation,” said Ramya N, Deputy Officer at Victoria Hospital.
At Minto Eye Hospital, special attention has been given to cases involving eye injuries, which are common during Diwali. The hospital has reserved 25 beds — 10 for men, 10 for women, and five for children — and a dedicated medical team will remain on duty throughout the festival period. “All essential medicines are in stock, and our staff are prepared for any emergency. Even a small act of negligence can turn the festival of lights into darkness, so everyone must be careful,” said Miss Vanajakshi, Nursing Superintendent at Minto Hospital
Safety First: Parents Advised to Supervise Children
Doctors have urged parents not to allow children under five years to handle firecrackers and to ensure older children are supervised. “Parents must be alert and present when children burst crackers. Use cotton clothes that are less likely to catch fire and keep a bucket of water nearby,” said Miss Vanajakshi, Nursing Superintendent at Minto Hospital.
She also advised the public to use only green crackers certified by ISI, to light them in open spaces away from crowds, and never to hold crackers in hand while lighting.
If a spark or fragment enters the eye, doctors warn against rubbing or pressing the affected area. “Do not try to remove any object from the eye. Cover it gently with a clean paper cup or cloth and reach the nearest eye hospital immediately,” added Vanajakshi.
In case of burn injuries, experts recommend running cool water over the affected area until the burning stops. They advise against applying creams or ointments without a doctor’s prescription and suggest covering the burn with a clean, dry cloth.
Emergency Helplines in Bengaluru
Minto Eye Hospital: 080-26707176 / 26706221
Victoria Hospital: 080-2670 1150 Ext 201-202
With hospitals on full alert and doctors urging caution, authorities hope this Diwali will remain a celebration of joy and safety for all Bengaluru residents.
