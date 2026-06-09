ETV Bharat / international

Federal Judge Strikes Down Trump’s USD 100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Washington: A federal judge on Monday ruled that the USD 100,000 fee imposed by US President Donald Trump for H-1B applications was unlawful as it did not have the approval of Congress.

“...the Court finds that the Policy imposes a tax on H-1B petitions without the requisite delegation by Congress,” US District Court judge Leo Sorokin in Boston, Massachusetts, said in a ruling.

The H-1B programme is one of the most sought-after US work visas that allows American companies to hire skilled global talent. Trump’s order proposing a USD 100,000 annual fee per H-1B worker left many uncertain about visa reforms and new requirements.

In September last year, Trump signed a proclamation adding the USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications.

The fees are generally paid for by a sponsoring employer, and administration officials have cast it as an initiative to encourage companies to hire Americans instead.