ETV Bharat / international

US Moves To Strip 17 Persons, Including Indian Immigrant, Of Citizenship

Washington: The US on Monday said it had initiated proceedings to revoke the citizenship of 17 persons, including an Indian immigrant, who were accused of serious offences.

Among the 17 persons, 50-year-old Neeraj Sharma, the owner of a New Jersey-based staffing company, Magnavision LLC, allegedly signed and filed 11 fraudulent H-1B visa petitions, claiming that the individuals would be employed with a global financial institution, the Department of Justice said here.

The letters submitted by Sharma as supporting documents for H-1B petitions allegedly carried forged signatures of executives of the global financial institution, it added. The Department of Justice said Sharma had applied for naturalisation in 2017 and claimed that he had falsely testified under oath during his naturalisation interview about his prior criminal conduct.

The Justice Department said Sharma became a US citizen in December 2017. He was later convicted of fraud and misuse of visas for conduct that occurred between April 2015 and April 2017.

“American citizenship is a privilege, and it must be earned honestly. If you come here, break our laws, and lie in your immigration proceedings, you forfeit that privilege,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in a statement.