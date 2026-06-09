ETV Bharat / international

Indian Diaspora Groups Welcome Court Ruling Striking Down USD 100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, people arrive before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami Field Office in Miami. ( AP )

Washington: US-based Indian diaspora advocacy groups welcomed the Massachusetts federal court's decision to strike down the USD 100,000 fee levied by the Trump administration on H-1B visas, contending that it was appropriate for preserving US' competitive edge in innovation and entrepreneurship.

"We welcome the Massachusetts federal court's decision striking down the USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee, which restores predictability and fairness to the employment-based immigration system," Khanderao Kand, Chief of Policy and Strategy at the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), told PTI.

"All stakeholders connected with H-1B visas will heave a sigh of relief after the court order, but one wonders if this is truly the end of the matter," Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director, Indiaspora, told PTI. Kand said the court ruling was appropriate for preserving US' competitive advantage in innovation, research, and entrepreneurship.

"Access to highly skilled global talent remains essential for the continued growth of US' technology, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing sectors. The judgment reinforces the principle that major policy changes must be grounded in statutory authority and economic realities," he said.

Kand said FIIDS believes a balanced, merit-based immigration framework strengthens both US businesses and the broader economy.