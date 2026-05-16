ETV Bharat / health

Women Going Through Perimenopause Have Nearly Twice The Odds Of Poor Heart Health: Study

Perimenopausal women were two times more likely to have a low cardiovascular health score compared to women having regular menstrual cycles, according to an analysis of nationwide U.S. data published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.

What Is Perimenopause?

Perimenopause is defined as the transitional period from the reproductive to the non-reproductive phase and is marked by hormonal and metabolic changes when cardiovascular health can decline in comparison to the premenopausal years. A 2020 scientific statement from the American Heart Association emphasized that the transition to menopause can increase cardiovascular disease risk and is an important time for women to implement early intervention strategies.

During perimenopause, estrogen and progesterone levels fluctuate, menstrual periods may become irregular, and women often experience mood changes, sleep problems and hot flashes. When 12 consecutive months pass after a woman’s final menstrual period, she is considered postmenopausal.

“Mid-life women should think of the perimenopausal period as a ‘window of opportunity.’ They should be proactive and not wait until they reach menopause to start checking their blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels,” said Garima Arora, M.D., senior author of the study and a professor of medicine in the division of cardiovascular disease at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “Women should talk with their health care team about their reproductive status and any changes they are experiencing. It may be the perfect time to get a baseline for their heart health.”

Life’s Essential 8™ (LE8) scores are scientifically based measures of optimal cardiovascular health defined by the American Heart Association. These recommendations encapsulate effective management of lifestyle/behaviour (diet, physical activity, tobacco use and sleep) and health factors (blood pressure, cholesterol levels, body weight and blood sugar levels) to achieve optimal cardiovascular health. Using the LE8 score, an average measure of all eight factors on a 100-point scale, researchers assessed participants’ heart health.

The analysis revealed:

Median LE8 scores among all participants declined with advancing reproductive stage, from 73.3 out of 100 (in premenopausal women) to 69.1 (in perimenopausal women) to 63.9 among women in postmenopause. Among the individual LE8 components, diet consistently received the lowest scores and continued to decline over time among all reproductive stages.