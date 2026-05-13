ETV Bharat / health

The Overlooked Connection Between PCOD And Heart Ailments In Women

When taken together, they represent a very serious cardiovascular risk for women in their 20s and 30s. Another important aspect is hormonal imbalance. “Women with PCOD often have higher levels of androgens (male hormones), which can contribute to increased inflammation in the body. Chronic low-grade inflammation is now recognised as a key driver of atherosclerosis: the buildup of plaque in the arteries that can eventually lead to heart attacks and strokes,” Dr. Saha told ETV Bharat.

Dr. Saha explains that PCOD is primarily a metabolic disorder, closely associated with insulin resistance, which is simply a condition whereby the body cannot effectively use insulin. This results in high blood sugar levels. Long-term effects of high blood sugar levels include abdominal weight gain, high blood cholesterol and a propensity for developing Type 2 diabetes.

“In recent years, there has been an alarming increase in young women diagnosed with PCOD who exhibit the early warning signs of cardiovascular disease. So, it is essential to extend our examination of PCOD to include its effects beyond the reproductive system... on the cardiovascular system,” says Dr. Ranita Saha, Cardiologist, BM Birla Heart Hospital.

When we think of Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), we usually associate it with irregular menstrual cycles, obesity, and difficulty getting pregnant. However, an equally important but lesser-known aspect of PCOD is its long-term negative implications for women’s cardiovascular health.

Poor Lifestyle Choices

The lifestyle choices women make today only exacerbate this pre-existing condition. The majority of today's urban women are either sedentary, under excessive stress, sleep very little, and eat unhealthily, all of which only serve to make the symptoms of PCOS worse, in addition to their overall risk for heart disease.

“Often, these women disregard initial warning signs, such as being tired or mildly short of breath, or having fluctuations in their blood pressure because they think that these changes are due to their hormonal fluctuations, rather than a metabolic stressor like PCOS. As a further concern, women's heart disease has been known to display as different than in men. In fact, many of the symptoms of heart disease can be extremely subtle for women: tiredness, soreness in the jaw or back, or being short of breath. So, they are diagnosed with heart disease at much later stages,” says the senior cardiologist.

Because women with PCOS are at risk of experiencing heart disease earlier than normal (becoming symptomatic before the normal time frame), it is crucial that women be aware of the risks associated with PCOS so they can have an accurate diagnosis and receive any early intervention therapies that may be necessary to avoid progression of their disease.

What Women With PCOD Can Do

The good news is that much of this risk is preventable. Managing PCOD effectively goes a long way in protecting heart health. Dr. Saha recommends regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and adopting a balanced diet rich in whole foods to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation. Monitoring key health parameters such as blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure should become a routine part of care for women with PCOD.

Also, managing stress is a crucial factor. “Chronic stress can contribute to worsening of hormonal balance and therefore affect the overall health of the heart. Techniques like mindfulness, good sleep hygiene, and regularly engaging in relaxation practices all have a lot of potential benefit in helping to reduce your risk generally,” she adds. In addition to being a reproductive health condition, PCOD can be seen as an early indication of longer-term cardiovascular and metabolic health for women. If you identify this connection early and take steps to create positive change, you can reduce your risk of developing heart disease and live a more balanced and healthy life.