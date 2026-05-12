ETV Bharat / health

100 Not Out: BM Birla Heart Hospital In Kolkata Successfully Implants Dual-Chamber Pacemaker In 100-Year-Old Patient

At 100, a fall cannot be dismissed as just a fall. When a 100-year-4-month-old Kolkata resident began experiencing repeated blackouts and episodes of collapse, the concern was immediate. For someone at that age, even a seemingly brief loss of consciousness can have serious consequences. But identifying the exact cause is not always straightforward in very elderly patients.

When she arrived at BM Birla Heart Hospital, the first clues came from her ECG, which showed sinus bradycardia with bifascicular block. These signs show that the heart’s electrical system was slowing down and not conducting impulses as reliably as it should. An echocardiogram, however, offered no obvious explanation. Her heart’s pumping function remained reasonably preserved, with a left ventricular systolic function of 55%. That meant the answer was likely not structural but with rhythm.

To look more closely, the clinical team carried out Holter monitoring to track her heart rhythm over a longer period. The recording showed a few short bursts of atrial fibrillation, but not the kind of advanced atrioventricular block that would normally make the next step immediately obvious. And yet, medicine is not always about waiting for the perfect test result.