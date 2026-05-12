100 Not Out: BM Birla Heart Hospital In Kolkata Successfully Implants Dual-Chamber Pacemaker In 100-Year-Old Patient
The clinical team at the hospital carried out Holter monitoring to track her heart rhythm over a longer period.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
At 100, a fall cannot be dismissed as just a fall. When a 100-year-4-month-old Kolkata resident began experiencing repeated blackouts and episodes of collapse, the concern was immediate. For someone at that age, even a seemingly brief loss of consciousness can have serious consequences. But identifying the exact cause is not always straightforward in very elderly patients.
When she arrived at BM Birla Heart Hospital, the first clues came from her ECG, which showed sinus bradycardia with bifascicular block. These signs show that the heart’s electrical system was slowing down and not conducting impulses as reliably as it should. An echocardiogram, however, offered no obvious explanation. Her heart’s pumping function remained reasonably preserved, with a left ventricular systolic function of 55%. That meant the answer was likely not structural but with rhythm.
To look more closely, the clinical team carried out Holter monitoring to track her heart rhythm over a longer period. The recording showed a few short bursts of atrial fibrillation, but not the kind of advanced atrioventricular block that would normally make the next step immediately obvious. And yet, medicine is not always about waiting for the perfect test result.
The patient had already told her own story through her symptoms: repeated blackouts, recurrent falls, and an existing conduction abnormality together painted a picture that could not be ignored. She was evaluated by Dr Rakesh Sarkar, who identified the underlying issue as symptomatic bifascicular block with sick sinus syndrome and recommended permanent pacing support.
On 14 April 2026, Dr Ashok B Malpani and team implanted a dual-chamber Biotronik DDD pacemaker through the left subclavian route. The procedure went smoothly. She recovered well and was discharged within two days. For the treating doctors, the decision was less about the patient’s age and more about what her condition demanded.
Said Dr Ashok B Malpani, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, BM Birla Heart Hospital, “There is a tendency to approach centenarian patients with hesitation, simply because of the number attached to their age. But medicine cannot work on assumption alone. The real question is whether the patient stands to benefit from intervention and whether the risk of doing nothing is greater. In this case, repeated blackouts created a very real danger. A fall at this age can be life-altering. Once we had enough clinical evidence pointing towards symptomatic conduction disease, the decision became clear.”
Dr Rakesh Sarkar, Senior Consultant, Cardiology & Electrophysiology added, “Electrophysiology often requires us to interpret the whole clinical picture rather than depend on a single captured event. Not every serious rhythm disorder reveals itself conveniently during monitoring. Here, the investigations offered pieces of the puzzle, but the patient’s symptoms were equally important. When someone presents with recurrent syncope alongside conduction system disease, clinical judgement becomes central to deciding the right course of treatment.”
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