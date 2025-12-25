Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2: India Release Date, Time, Episode Details & Finale Info
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 returns with its final chapter. Read on to know the release time, full episode list, and what to expect.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 25, 2025 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Netflix is set to roll out the second volume of sci-fi thriller Stranger Things Season 5. The viewers are now nearing the end of one of the most successful shows. As the last season is split into parts, the release time and episode details of Volume 2 have become a big talking point, especially among Indian fans.
When Will Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Release In India?
Netflix has announced that the series will be available to stream from December 26 at 6:30 AM IST in India, which is the global release time for the platform. The episodes will premiere at the same time all over the globe.
The last episode of the series is set to air on December 31 (New Year's Eve), with Volume 2 to consist of three new episodes.
Durations And Episode Numbers
Netflix has unveiled the titles and runtimes for the last episodes of the new season.
Episode 5: Shock Jock - 68 minutes
Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz - 75 minutes
Episode 7: The Bridge - 66 minutes
Episode 8 (Finale): The Rightside Up - 2 hours and 8 minutes
Where The Story Left Off After Volume 1
The first four episodes of season 5 have pushed the narrative a lot further. Due to the effect of supernatural activity, Hawkins is now under military lockdown. The fear of instability is spreading within and beyond the town.
Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper and Eleven explore the Upside Down, hoping to find Vecna and discover what he is planning.
One of the most shocking moments was a Wheeler house attack, where Holly Wheeler is dragged down into the Upside Down.
Max Mayfield's story is not settled. Despite being in better shape, her consciousness remains trapped in Vecna's mind space.
A critical moment also occurs for Will Byers, who starts to show psychic abilities linked to the Hive Mind. Will utilises his unique abilities to fend off Demogorgons in Volume 1's finale.
Season 5 Release Plan
Netflix has divided the final season into three parts:
Volume 1: Four episodes (released November 26)
Volume 2: Three episodes (releasing December 26)
Finale: One episode (releasing December 31)
The series finale will also receive a limited theatrical release in select international markets.
The Importance Of The Final Season
According to the makers, Season 5 is being billed (for long-time viewers) as the emotional conclusion to a story that began nearly a decade ago. Fans are discussing Eleven's future, if Max will survive, and the fate of key characters such as Steve Harrington.
