Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2: India Release Date, Time, Episode Details & Finale Info

Hyderabad: Netflix is set to roll out the second volume of sci-fi thriller Stranger Things Season 5. The viewers are now nearing the end of one of the most successful shows. As the last season is split into parts, the release time and episode details of Volume 2 have become a big talking point, especially among Indian fans.

When Will Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Release In India?

Netflix has announced that the series will be available to stream from December 26 at 6:30 AM IST in India, which is the global release time for the platform. The episodes will premiere at the same time all over the globe.

The last episode of the series is set to air on December 31 (New Year's Eve), with Volume 2 to consist of three new episodes.

Durations And Episode Numbers

Netflix has unveiled the titles and runtimes for the last episodes of the new season.

Episode 5: Shock Jock - 68 minutes

Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz - 75 minutes

Episode 7: The Bridge - 66 minutes

Episode 8 (Finale): The Rightside Up - 2 hours and 8 minutes

Where The Story Left Off After Volume 1