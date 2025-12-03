ETV Bharat / entertainment

Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 Becomes World's No.1 Series With 59.6 Million Views In Premiere Week

Taking to Instagram, Netflix shared a still from the series and wrote in the caption, "STRANGER THINGS 5 is the #1 show in the world! With 59.6 million views, it also boasts the biggest premiere week ever for an English-language show in the history of Netflix!" The series was released on November 27 and immediately climbed to the top of the Global Top 10 chart.

Hyderabad: Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 has shattered multiple global streaming records. The streaming platform announced on Wednesday that the latest season of the sci-fi horror series is the No. 1 show in the world with 59.6 million views in its first five days. The streamer also confirmed that the final season has delivered the biggest premiere week ever for an English-language show in Netflix history.

According to Netflix, Season 5 made the top 10 in all 93 countries it tracks and reached No. 1 in 90 of them. In a statement, creators Matt and Ross Duffer said, "The sheer number of fans who have already watched Volume 1 is staggering. The response has been more than we ever could have dreamed. The show is now a decade old, and seeing the fanbase not only endure but continue to grow has been incredibly rewarding for us, the actors, and the thousands of artists who helped bring this story to life. We truly cannot thank everyone enough, and we are beyond excited to share Volume 2. There's so much more to come."

The impact of Season 5's release was felt across all the instalments. All previous seasons of Stranger Things re-entered the global Top 10 simultaneously. This is the first time for any English-language series. Season 1 secured the No. 3 spot with 8.9 million views, followed by Season 4 at No. 5 (6.1 million views), Season 2 at No. 6 (5.6 million views), and Season 3 at No. 8 (4.6 million views). Collectively, the first four seasons have now collected 1.2 billion views since release.

The first four episodes of the final season are now streaming, with three more set to arrive on Christmas Day. The series finale will be released on Netflix on December 31.