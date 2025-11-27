Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 X Review: Fans Say 'Episode 4's Final Act Is Absolutely Peak' Even As Netflix Glitches Hit Viewers
Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 caused a brief Netflix crash after the episodes dropped. Early fan reactions flooded social media.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 27, 2025 at 12:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, which dropped on Thursday at 6:30 am IST, triggered a disruption on Netflix. Within minutes after the release of the series' final chapter, the streaming platform crashed for a section of viewers in India due to overwhelming demand.
According to early reports, the issue lasted about five minutes before Netflix restored normal functioning. However, several users continued to face glitches even after the platform recovered. Many who rushed to stream the sci-fi series popped up with a "Nailed It!" error screen that read, "Something went wrong. Sorry, we're having trouble with your request. You'll find lots to explore on the home page."
According to an international trade magazine, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed the disruption, saying, "Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes."
Earlier, too, in July 2022, Netflix faced streaming issues when the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 were released.
Is Netflix Down?
Just hours before the global premiere of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 on Wednesday, November 26, viewers in the United States faced problems in streaming the series. Several users reported issues accessing the OTT platform around the same time. Reportedly, some Indian users were impacted as well.
However, as of now, Netflix's status page mentions that the platform is not currently experiencing any interruption to its service. This suggests that the technical issues have been resolved.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 X (Twitter) Review
As soon as the episodes dropped, viewers took to the microblogging site X to share their reactions, most of which are overwhelmingly positive. Fans who stayed up all night or woke up early to binge the new season began sharing their excitement within minutes.
A user tweeted, "#StrangerThings5 is so good damn 100%."
#StrangerThings5 is so good damn 💯— Ankit (@Rtpr55) November 27, 2025
Another wrote: "Episode 3 was pretty cool too, Derek was a funny little man #StrangerThings5."
Episode 3 was pretty cool too , Derek was a funny little man #StrangerThings5— Jay (@WrestlinJay) November 27, 2025
The return of Max was met with emotional responses across the platform. "PRINCESS MAX IS BACKKKN THE GASP THE I GASPED #StrangerThings5," wrote one fan. Another simply penned "Max is here!!!!!!!! #StrangerThings5."
PRINCESS MAX IS BACKKKN THE GASP THE I GASPED #StrangerThings5— jackie (@nosferahtu) November 27, 2025
pic.twitter.com/L6rO5UXdIC
Some fans joked about losing sleep over the new season. A user wrote, "Shouldn't have stayed up this late watching #StrangerThings5. It's epic though, and has been worth it : )."
Shouldn’t have stayed up this late watching #StrangerThings5— Joey Simpson (@Packer_Joey) November 27, 2025
it’s epic though, and been worth it : )
A tweet read, "Late night thought - Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 ended in every possible way except the way I expected."
Late night thought — Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 ended in every possible way except the way I expected. #StrangerThings5 #StrangerThingsDay #strangerthings pic.twitter.com/hYwddOlzVx— Ty (@Ty_Noah03) November 27, 2025
Another tweet read, "THE STRANGER THINGS ENDING WAS PEAK NEFTILX I NEED ALL THE EPISODES NOW WILL WALK EM DOWN BYERS."
THE STRANGER THINGS ENDING WAS PEAK NEFTILX I NEED ALL THE EPISODES NOW WILL WALK EM DOWN BYERS #StrangerThings5 #strangerthings pic.twitter.com/8gXsRMzSE2— Tony (@TonyWaynestark) November 27, 2025
One user wrote, "#StrangerThings5 Episode 4's final act is absolutely peak!!"
#StrangerThings5 Episode 4’s final act is absolutely peak!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Forum Reelz (@ForumReelz) November 27, 2025
The final season consists of eight episodes, with the first four now streaming on Netflix. Episodes 5 to 7 are scheduled to be released on December 26, followed by the series finale on January 1, 2026.
