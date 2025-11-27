ETV Bharat / entertainment

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 X Review: Fans Say 'Episode 4's Final Act Is Absolutely Peak' Even As Netflix Glitches Hit Viewers

Hyderabad: The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, which dropped on Thursday at 6:30 am IST, triggered a disruption on Netflix. Within minutes after the release of the series' final chapter, the streaming platform crashed for a section of viewers in India due to overwhelming demand.

According to early reports, the issue lasted about five minutes before Netflix restored normal functioning. However, several users continued to face glitches even after the platform recovered. Many who rushed to stream the sci-fi series popped up with a "Nailed It!" error screen that read, "Something went wrong. Sorry, we're having trouble with your request. You'll find lots to explore on the home page."

According to an international trade magazine, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed the disruption, saying, "Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes."

Earlier, too, in July 2022, Netflix faced streaming issues when the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 were released.

Is Netflix Down?

Just hours before the global premiere of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 on Wednesday, November 26, viewers in the United States faced problems in streaming the series. Several users reported issues accessing the OTT platform around the same time. Reportedly, some Indian users were impacted as well.

However, as of now, Netflix's status page mentions that the platform is not currently experiencing any interruption to its service. This suggests that the technical issues have been resolved.