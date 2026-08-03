ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | CultureCon 2026: Rashmi Dhanwani Takes Us Inside The Making Of India's Creative Powerhouse

Braving the Mumbai rains, over 500 creative professionals from design, film, music, arts, education, writing, fashion, and cultural management will be under one roof at the CultureCon 2026. The multi-disciplinary gathering returns for its 4th edition which will take place on August 6th and 7th at the National Centre For The Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai.

Through conversations, masterclasses, and debates, the 2026 edition will dive into how careers are built, how work gets commissioned, and how capital moves through the art sector. In some of the key sessions this year speakers will touch upon array of topics including Orange Economy, skill gap in the art sector, debate on AI, infrastructure issue of building and sustaining gig circuits and more.

At the helm of it is Rashmi Dhanwani, Conference Director - CultureCon India & Founder-Director, Art X Company and Festivals From India. In conversation with ETV Bharat, Rashmi shares insights that impacts how, why and what CultureCon contributes to the creative sector of the country.

Excerpts from the interview

What was the gap that led to creating CultureCon?

The idea for CultureCon actually emerged before the pandemic. Both Art X and Godrej India Culture Lab (then headed by Parmesh Shahani), had independently recognised the same gap: lack of a space where the entire community could come together to discuss issues that affect culture, creativity, careers and commerce in art sector.

Post-pandemic we realised that the conversation within the sector itself had changed. Earlier, we were talking about fundings and revenue. But now the sector had gone through enormous change due to digital access that had expanded dramatically. Creative professionals had experienced immense uncertainty and the questions facing the sector were very different than before. We felt there was a real need for a space where the creative community could engage not only with each other, but also with government officials, policymakers, cultural institutions and venue operators. More importantly, we wanted conversations around issues that affect the sector's growth.

Through conversations, masterclasses, and debates, CultureCon 2026 edition will dive into how careers are built, how work gets commissioned, and how capital moves through the art sector (Photo: Special arrangement)

What goes behind programming and curating CultureCon?

One thing we've tried to do throughout the programme is create tension of ideas because creativity often emerges from disagreement. We've brought together people who genuinely hold different views and are willing to debate them openly.

Today, inspiration is everywhere. Social media, podcasts and AI have made knowledge incredibly accessible. So we wanted to offer that people can't simply watch online later. Our brief to every speaker was focus on participation than a traditional panel discussion.

Two sessions I'm particularly excited about are Culture in the City and Uncentred: Creative Economies Beyond the Metro. With Culture in the City where we're asking what actually makes a city creative. Can culture slow us down enough to notice beauty? Can artists afford to remain part of the urban fabric that inspires their work? How do cities improve everyday life through culture? Those are far more interesting questions than simply debating policy in the abstract.

The Uncentred: Creative Economies Beyond the Metro brings together creative practitioners from Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Australia's First Nations community.

The hope is that by the end of the conference, you'll have found a collaborator, a mentor, a client, a partner or even your next opportunity.

Panelists exchanging ideas during 3rd edition of CultureCon (Photo: Special arrangement)

After years of studying the sector, what data points have surprised you the most?

That's a great question. For us, data is never just about numbers. There are multiple signals that demands attention. From tracing what parts of the creative economy are growing to how do we amplify those conversations... and then education has been another major trend. The government's recent investments in creative skilling, including initiatives like IICT (Indian Institute of Creative Technologies), signal an important shift. At the same time, we're seeing international universities entering India and continued growth in liberal arts education.

CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) aside, another significant shift has been the rise of philanthropic funding for culture. Over the last few years we've seen institutions like the Museum of Art & Photography in Bengaluru, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Science Gallery in Mumbai and several smaller private cultural spaces emerge.