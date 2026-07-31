Duet Review: Sheetal Menon's Short Reminds Us To Say What Matters Before It's Too Late
Starring Sidhant Gupta, Sheetal Menon's Duet backed by Bejoy Nambiar is about loss, love and the emotions we leave unsaid.
By Minal Rudra
Published : July 31, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST|
Updated : July 31, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
"To the dreamers and creators who weave melodies that transcend time and space, this film is a tribute to you!"
These words appear on a black screen as Sheetal Menon's sophomore Duet ends at the runtime of almost 40 minutes. At the heart of the story is a musician but the story is more than just about him and the melodies he creates.
The graph of stories about personal tragedy moves from loss to grief and finally to healing. We've seen this before. But what makes Duet stand apart is how Menon with co-writer Arpita Chatterjee gives depth to the story. There are dramatic highs but Menon wraps them in silence and saves them from sounding like loud emotional outbursts. Set against the backdrop of the pandemic, Duet slowly pulls you into the lonely world of Mihir (Sidhant Gupta), a grieving pianist who is forced to confront the sudden loss of his estranged brother. He feels trapped in life but can finally see light at the end of the tunnel.
Menon's film is painfully beautiful. It explores the pain of not telling the people we love how much they truly mean to us until it's too late. As its title suggests, Duet isn't one-dimensional. It is layered, much like the emotions it explores.
As a child, Mihir grows up longing for love. He loses his mother early and spends years believing his father loves his elder brother, Kavish, more than him. Kavish tries to fix the sibling bond fractured in childhood but Mihir struggles to receive his elder brother's love. Later, those emotional wounds stay with him and shape the man he becomes. Unable to express what he truly feels, Mihir turns to music for comfort and it remains his only constant companion as he struggles not only with loneliness but also with a body impaired by substance abuse.
Mihir is a man of few words. His silence often says more than dialogue ever could. There are also those moments when editor Prakash Kurup skillfully uses cinematographer Siddharth Srinivasan's steady long shots to create uncomfortable heavy silences. Sushmita Prahalkar's production design amplifies the emptiness that defines Mihir's world with spaces around him and the stillness of the airy white home.
The slow pace of the film mirrors his state of mind, allowing the audience to experience the loneliness he has become accustomed to. Even an unlikely visitor, Sammy, the neighbor's cat, becomes a small but meaningful presence in his otherwise isolated world.
Sidhant Gupta plays Mihir with remarkable restraint. He says very little. But his eyes, pauses, and body language speak volumes. He manages to capture a man carrying years of unresolved pain and guilt. You understand Mihir even when he doesn't explain himself.
Sheetal Menon uses an empathetic lens to tell the story backed by Bejoy Nambiar. She doesn't rush the emotions or manipulate the audience into feeling something. By the time the film reaches its emotional peak, you've grown attached to Mihir and his journey.
Sid Acharya's score, along with original piano compositions by Eric Christian and Ben Crosland, speaks for the protagonist when words fail him.
Sayani Gupta and Puja Sarup make their presence felt despite brief appearances.
Duet will touch anyone who has ever loved, lost, and wished they had said a little more.
The short premiered simultaneously on Spotify and Getaway Pictures' YouTube channel on July 30. Menon's film goes down in history as Spotify's first-ever short film release.
You can tune into Duet here:
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