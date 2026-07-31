ETV Bharat / entertainment

Duet Review: Sheetal Menon's Short Reminds Us To Say What Matters Before It's Too Late

"To the dreamers and creators who weave melodies that transcend time and space, this film is a tribute to you!"

These words appear on a black screen as Sheetal Menon's sophomore Duet ends at the runtime of almost 40 minutes. At the heart of the story is a musician but the story is more than just about him and the melodies he creates.

The graph of stories about personal tragedy moves from loss to grief and finally to healing. We've seen this before. But what makes Duet stand apart is how Menon with co-writer Arpita Chatterjee gives depth to the story. There are dramatic highs but Menon wraps them in silence and saves them from sounding like loud emotional outbursts. Set against the backdrop of the pandemic, Duet slowly pulls you into the lonely world of Mihir (Sidhant Gupta), a grieving pianist who is forced to confront the sudden loss of his estranged brother. He feels trapped in life but can finally see light at the end of the tunnel.

A still from Duet (Photo: Special arrangement)

Menon's film is painfully beautiful. It explores the pain of not telling the people we love how much they truly mean to us until it's too late. As its title suggests, Duet isn't one-dimensional. It is layered, much like the emotions it explores.

As a child, Mihir grows up longing for love. He loses his mother early and spends years believing his father loves his elder brother, Kavish, more than him. Kavish tries to fix the sibling bond fractured in childhood but Mihir struggles to receive his elder brother's love. Later, those emotional wounds stay with him and shape the man he becomes. Unable to express what he truly feels, Mihir turns to music for comfort and it remains his only constant companion as he struggles not only with loneliness but also with a body impaired by substance abuse.