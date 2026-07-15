INTERVIEW | Music Composer Aman Pant: 'People Are Paying For AI Tools Instead Of Hiring Musicians'
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, music composer Aman Pant opens up on AI in music, the multi-composer trend in the film industry, and why Arijit Singh and Pritam are exploring beyond Bollywood.
By Minal Rudra
Published : July 15, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Music composer Aman Pant is on his way to build an extensive filmography that also stands out for its range. From The Family Man Season 3's Dega Jaan (Nagamese Version), which gets stuck in your head instantly, to The Great Indian Kapil Show theme and the versatile album of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, each of his projects sounds distinct from the last. The language of his music is that sweet spot where modern production meets Indian influences.
That approach may have its roots in his upbringing. Born into a Maharashtrian family and raised in Delhi, Pant grew up surrounded by Maharashtrian, Kumaoni, and Punjabi traditions. Those influences he says continue to find their way into his music.
In a short span, Pant has worked with acclaimed storytellers like Rajkumar Hirani, Raj & DK, R. Balki, and more. His versatility is evident in titles such as Toaster, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Dunki, Guns & Gulaabs, and Chup. Before transitioning to films, he composed music for over 4,000 advertising campaigns.
Fresh from a spiritual retreat in Chicago, Pant, in a wide-ranging conversation with ETV Bharat, spoke about his journey from engineering dropout to music composer, what a composer's role looks like today, the growing influence of AI in music, and why artists like Arijit Singh and Pritam seem to be stepping away from the mainstream music industry.
Pant doesn't hesitate when he talks about where it all began. He was never someone with a plan and was simply pursuing an engineering degree that never felt right. During college, he landed an opportunity to compose music for an advertisement, and that changed everything. He realised he could never become a good engineer, but he could build a life around music. With that thought, Pant dropped out of engineering and never looked back.
Ask him what makes composing enjoyable instead of stressful, and pat comes the reply: "Comfort and trust." Both are difficult to find in the fickle nature of the film industry. However, Pant found both in lyricist, writer, and director Manoj Tapadia, one of the first people he worked with after moving to Mumbai in 2013. The two have been constant collaborators since their advertising days. So, it came as no surprise when Tapadia first shared the script of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata with Pant.
"I immediately connected with the film and came on board in 2021. Back then, neither a producer nor the cast was attached. The film eventually gathered momentum after Kangana Ranaut joined the project," shares Pant.
Though the film remained stuck for a while, Pant counts it among the smoothest experiences of his career. "Much of the credit goes to Manoj sir, who also wrote the lyrics. With the director and lyricist being the same person, there were no long discussions about intent or emotion. He already knew exactly what he wanted and that made my work much easier," he says.
The film also gave him the opportunity to work more closely with two of the industry's biggest voices, Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh. Nabz Nabz, sung by Ghoshal, was the first song they composed for the film. Pant says the melody came together in barely ten minutes after he found the right set of lyrics among several options Tapadia had written. But the final version took months to come to what it is today.
Ghoshal had already recorded a humming theme for him in Dunki. But Nabz Nabz marked the first time she sang one of his full-fledged film songs.
The recording itself became memorable for an unusual reason.
Pant wasn't even in India. He had already left for Greece after finishing the composition and recording the scratch version himself. Ghoshal, who had initially been unavailable, later called to say she loved the song. The recording eventually took place over Zoom with Pant supervising remotely from Greece while she recorded in a Mumbai-based studio.
"It was the first time I wasn't physically present while one of my songs was being recorded by a singer," he recalls. "It couldn't have gone better. She's the greatest singer we have today."
Sukhwinder Singh's presence on the title track could have intimidated any composer. Pant says it never did. "Sukhi paaji has always been like an elder brother to me. Our bond goes back to our advertising days." For him, there is no such thing as extra pressure simply because a song happens to be the title track. "Every song is equally important."
Pant insists composing has always been collaborative. "Music is so subjective. If everyone wants something different, it becomes very difficult," he shares. He avoids making sweeping statements about how other composers work because every project is different. Producers often have suggestions, and he is happy to consider them. Some he agrees with. Some he doesn't. Across projects with Raj & DK, Rajkumar Hirani, R. Balki, Shashank Khaitan, Advait Chandan and others, he says nobody has imposed creative decisions on him.
He remembers an interesting example from Jolly LLB 3. He had originally sung Bhai Vakil Hai himself, and filmmaker Subhash Kapoor felt his voice suited the song. Pant disagreed. Since the film had two heroes, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, he felt the track needed two distinct voices. Eventually, rapper KD Desi Rock joined him for the song as Warsi's voice.
Pant believes voice casting is as important as composition itself. A melody only feels complete when the singer delivers the exact emotion the composer imagined. "Thankfully, that's exactly what has happened with every project I've been part of."
That emotional consistency is also why he remains unconvinced by the growing trend of multiple composers working on one film.
"Frankly, as a composer, I don't like it. A film should ideally have one composer, like how it was in the earlier days." He misses the era when one composer used to deliver an entire soundtrack and often the background score too. Today, a film album is often split across different musicians, which he feels affects the musical identity of a film. At the same time, he understands why producers do it. Many newer musicians come from the independent scene with very distinctive styles. Producers simply pick whoever suits a particular song.
"Earlier, RD Burman could give you an energetic song as well as something like Gulabi Aankhen, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, or Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon. He fulfilled every requirement of the film. Today, many singer-songwriters have their own signature style or genre and producers choose them accordingly," shares Pant.
Today, versatility has become rarer. That is precisely why Pant admires Pritam so much. "If you have that versatility and can consistently deliver different kinds of songs, producers will eventually start trusting you. That's why I'm a big fan of Pritam da. He can compose every kind of song a producer or director may need: jazz, romantic, emotional, and upbeat. As composers, we also need to improve our versatility. Trust doesn't come overnight. It is built over multiple films by proving one can handle every musical situation."
Pant handled Dunki's background score alongside Pritam's melodies and describes the experience as one of the biggest learning phases of his career. Pant says he composed the reprised version of Shiv Kumar Batalvi's Ki Puchhde O Haal Fakiran Da, which appears around the interval. Reflecting on working with Pritam, he says it expanded both his confidence and musical vocabulary.
He believes the Indian music scene is undergoing a change itself. When people talk about musicians moving away from Bollywood, he doesn't see it as an exit. He sees it as the evolution of talent. Independent music has become a powerful space where artists no longer need to depend entirely on films. He points to Arijit Singh as someone who seems keen to explore beyond cinema.
"In films, you always work within the boundaries of the story and the characters. As an independent artist, there are no boundaries." Across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab and several other regions, he sees musicians building loyal audiences without relying on traditional film industries. "It is an exciting time for artists who have already achieved a lot and want to explore music with freedom."
Artificial intelligence is another change he is watching carefully. He doesn't dismiss it outright. For him, AI is neither entirely good nor entirely bad. The real concern is how people choose to use it. He has already seen advertising projects replacing musicians with AI-generated music because it is faster and cheaper. "People are paying for tools instead of hiring musicians." Whether that is progress remains open to debate, but he worries about what gets lost in the process. He concludes by agreeing with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja's observation that no intelligence is greater than the human brain.