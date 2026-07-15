ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Music Composer Aman Pant: 'People Are Paying For AI Tools Instead Of Hiring Musicians'

Music composer Aman Pant is on his way to build an extensive filmography that also stands out for its range. From The Family Man Season 3's Dega Jaan (Nagamese Version), which gets stuck in your head instantly, to The Great Indian Kapil Show theme and the versatile album of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, each of his projects sounds distinct from the last. The language of his music is that sweet spot where modern production meets Indian influences.

That approach may have its roots in his upbringing. Born into a Maharashtrian family and raised in Delhi, Pant grew up surrounded by Maharashtrian, Kumaoni, and Punjabi traditions. Those influences he says continue to find their way into his music.

In a short span, Pant has worked with acclaimed storytellers like Rajkumar Hirani, Raj & DK, R. Balki, and more. His versatility is evident in titles such as Toaster, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Dunki, Guns & Gulaabs, and Chup. Before transitioning to films, he composed music for over 4,000 advertising campaigns.

'A Film Should Have One Composer': Aman Pant on Bollywood's Biggest Music Trend (Photo: Special arrangement)

Fresh from a spiritual retreat in Chicago, Pant, in a wide-ranging conversation with ETV Bharat, spoke about his journey from engineering dropout to music composer, what a composer's role looks like today, the growing influence of AI in music, and why artists like Arijit Singh and Pritam seem to be stepping away from the mainstream music industry.

Pant doesn't hesitate when he talks about where it all began. He was never someone with a plan and was simply pursuing an engineering degree that never felt right. During college, he landed an opportunity to compose music for an advertisement, and that changed everything. He realised he could never become a good engineer, but he could build a life around music. With that thought, Pant dropped out of engineering and never looked back.

Ask him what makes composing enjoyable instead of stressful, and pat comes the reply: "Comfort and trust." Both are difficult to find in the fickle nature of the film industry. However, Pant found both in lyricist, writer, and director Manoj Tapadia, one of the first people he worked with after moving to Mumbai in 2013. The two have been constant collaborators since their advertising days. So, it came as no surprise when Tapadia first shared the script of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata with Pant.

One with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata leading lady, Kangana Ranaut (Photo: Special arrangement)

"I immediately connected with the film and came on board in 2021. Back then, neither a producer nor the cast was attached. The film eventually gathered momentum after Kangana Ranaut joined the project," shares Pant.

Though the film remained stuck for a while, Pant counts it among the smoothest experiences of his career. "Much of the credit goes to Manoj sir, who also wrote the lyrics. With the director and lyricist being the same person, there were no long discussions about intent or emotion. He already knew exactly what he wanted and that made my work much easier," he says.

The film also gave him the opportunity to work more closely with two of the industry's biggest voices, Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh. Nabz Nabz, sung by Ghoshal, was the first song they composed for the film. Pant says the melody came together in barely ten minutes after he found the right set of lyrics among several options Tapadia had written. But the final version took months to come to what it is today.

Ghoshal had already recorded a humming theme for him in Dunki. But Nabz Nabz marked the first time she sang one of his full-fledged film songs.