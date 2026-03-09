ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal SIR: SC Agrees To Examine Plea Against Deletion Of Electors From Electoral Rolls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea by some persons who claimed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) deleted their names from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal.

The plea was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench took note of senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy's submissions. The bench was informed that the plea concerned the deletion of erstwhile voters from the rolls. The senior counsel contended that these are electors who had voted previously, and now their documents have not been accepted.

The bench observed that in the scheme of things, it cannot sit on appeal over the decisions of the judicial officers. The senior counsel pressed that the appeals are maintainable. After hearing brief submissions, the bench agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday.