Bengal SIR: Protest, Blockade Over Deletion Of Names Rock Hasnabad

Basirhat: Hasnabad in the North 24 Paragans was rocked on Saturday night by protests from members of the ruling Trinamool Congress over the deletion of names from the final electoral roll published in February in the aftermath of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Protesters burnt an effigy of West Bengal legislative assembly Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, blaming him for the omission, apart from burning tyres on the streets and raising slogans. This resulted in a blockade of Lebukhali Road, the junction of Basirhat-Hasnabad, disrupting traffic movement. Later, the police had to control the situation and restore vehicular traffic.

The protesters claimed that the names of valid voters have been systematically removed from the electoral roll due to a conspiracy hatched by the BJP. "The Election Commission has selectively targeted minority-dominated booths to remove names of valid voters. About 400 minority voters in booth number 111 of Sahapur have been removed from the final list. This conspiracy of the BJP and the Election Commission will not be accepted," said a TMC member.

The final voter list was published on Saturday, leading to anger and protests in various parts of the state. During SIR, several complaints were raised from the border areas of the district. Sometimes, serious allegations of rigging in the enumeration form were raised against Bangladeshi citizens living on the other side of the border. Allegations against illegal voters pretending to be their neighbours and filing the forms were also raised. A majority of such irregularities were reported from the Basirhat subdivision, and 'suspicious' voters were called for a hearing.