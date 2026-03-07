Over 70 Lakh New Applications Received During UP Voter List Revision In Last 2 Months
According to the draft electoral roll published on January 6, 2026, the state has a total of 12,55,56,025 registered voters.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Lucknow: More than 70 lakh applications were received from voters during the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls for 2026 in Uttar Pradesh, conducted between January 6 and March 6, 2026, officials said. The hearings on claims, objections and voter detail verification were conducted on a fast-track basis.
Officials have been directed to assist voters visiting for hearings so that the process can be completed quickly and smoothly.
For voters unable to appear in person for hearings, the administration has allowed them to send a representative with written authorisation. In many places, hearings are also being conducted at polling stations, where Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are helping voters submit documents.
Form 6 (new voter registration): Between January 6 and March 6, 70,69,810 applications were received.
- Men: 34,96,911
- Women: 35,72,603
- Third gender: 296
- Age group 18–29: 47,81,526
- Male voters: 6,88,43,159 (54.83%)
- Female voters: 5,67,08,747 (45.17%)
- Third gender voters: 4,119 (less than 0.01%)
Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Renuva said that notices were issued after discrepancies were found during voter verification.
- Voters who did not complete verification: 1.04 crore
- Voters with logical discrepancies: 2.22 crore
So far, 93.8% of notices have been distributed, and 85.8% of hearings have been conducted by March 6, 2026.
To facilitate the process, the state deployed:
- 403 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs)
- 12,758 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs)
- 5,621 notice hearing centres
Total Applications received
From October 27, 2025, to March 6, 2026, a total of 86,69,073 Form-6 applications were received.
Form 7 (deletion of names):
Between January 6 and March 6, 2,68,682 applications were submitted.
- Men: 1,58,027
- Women: 1,10,645
- Third gender: 10
From October 27, 2025, to March 6, 2026, a total of 3,18,140 applications were received.
Form 8 (corrections and other updates):
From October 27, 2025 to March 6, 2026, 22,55,473 applications were received, including:
- Address change: 1,56,313
- Corrections in entries: 20,25,611
- EPIC replacement: 71,536
- Marking of persons with disabilities: 2,013
Between January 6 and March 6, 2026, 16,33,578 Form-8 applications were received, including:
- Address change: 1,12,877
- Corrections: 14,88,115
- EPIC replacement: 31,602
Based on citizen ratings on the Election Commission of India’s National Grievance Service Portal in February 2026, Uttar Pradesh secured the first rank in the country.
Between October 27, 2025 and March 6, 2026:
- Total complaints received: 92,497
- Complaints resolved: 91,790 (99.24%)
‘Book a Call with BLO’ service
By February 2026, 7.99 lakh calls were booked through the ‘Book a Call with BLO’ facility.
- BLOs contacted: 7.68 lakh voters (96.12%)
- Calls not answered: 30,680
In resolving requests under this service, Uttar Pradesh ranked second in the country. To assist voters, helplines are operational at both state and district levels:
- State helpline: 1800-180-1950
- District helpline: 1950
During the special revision period:
- State contact centre: 30,079 calls received
- District contact centres: 78,920 calls received
Additionally, 409 complaints received through the PGRS cell have been fully resolved. During the revision exercise, 92 complaints were also received from recognised political parties:
- Samajwadi Party: 78
- Bharatiya Janata Party: 8
- Congress: 5
- Aam Aadmi Party: 1
Officials confirmed that all complaints have been resolved.
