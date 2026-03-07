ETV Bharat / state

Over 70 Lakh New Applications Received During UP Voter List Revision In Last 2 Months

Lucknow: More than 70 lakh applications were received from voters during the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls for 2026 in Uttar Pradesh, conducted between January 6 and March 6, 2026, officials said. The hearings on claims, objections and voter detail verification were conducted on a fast-track basis.

Officials have been directed to assist voters visiting for hearings so that the process can be completed quickly and smoothly.

For voters unable to appear in person for hearings, the administration has allowed them to send a representative with written authorisation. In many places, hearings are also being conducted at polling stations, where Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are helping voters submit documents.

Form 6 (new voter registration): Between January 6 and March 6, 70,69,810 applications were received.

Men: 34,96,911

Women: 35,72,603

Third gender: 296

Age group 18–29: 47,81,526

According to the draft electoral roll published on January 6, 2026, the state has a total of 12,55,56,025 registered voters.

Male voters: 6,88,43,159 (54.83%)

Female voters: 5,67,08,747 (45.17%)

Third gender voters: 4,119 (less than 0.01%)

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Renuva said that notices were issued after discrepancies were found during voter verification.

Voters who did not complete verification: 1.04 crore

Voters with logical discrepancies: 2.22 crore

So far, 93.8% of notices have been distributed, and 85.8% of hearings have been conducted by March 6, 2026.