ETV Bharat / bharat

Student Preparing For NEET Re-exam Dies By Suicide in Coimbatore; CPI(M) Hits Out At Centre

Coimbatore: A 19-year-old student, who was preparing for the NEET re-exam, died by suicide on Wednesday in Coimbatore. The deceased has been identified as Anu Keerthana. She was the daughter of Senthil Prabhu, a resident of the Coimbatoor area in Coimbatore district and the General Secretary of the CITU TASMAC Employees' Union. Anu was preparing for the NEET entrance exam for medical studies.

Although she had previously secured a seat for the BDS course after taking the NEET exam once, Anu had appeared for the exam again. However, following allegations of a question paper leak, that exam was cancelled, and a re-examination was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NEET re-exam is scheduled for June 21. While preparing for this exam, Anu Keerthana sent a WhatsApp message to her paternal uncle around 2:00 AM, stating that she had been unable to prepare to the extent she had hoped and was suffering from constant mental stress.

CPI (M) workers held a protest following the suicide by a student in Coimbatore (ETV Bharat)

Subsequently, she attempted to take the fatal step at home. Upon seeing the WhatsApp message, her uncle alerted the family, rushed to the house, rescued Anu Keerthana, and admitted her to a private hospital near Ganapathy, Coimbatore, for treatment. Despite receiving continuous medical care, Anu Keerthana passed away.

Her body was sent to the Coimbatore ESI Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint filed by the student's father, Senthil Prabhu, the Kuniyamuthur police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.