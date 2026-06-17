23-Year-Old NEET-UG Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Dehradun
"Mom and Dad, I love you. I have taken this step because I did not succeed in my studies," she wrote in the suicide note.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Dehradun: Distressed over a lack of success in her studies, a 23-year-old NEET-UG aspirant allegedly died by suicide at Chandramani Colony, under the Patel Nagar police station limits in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that the woman, identified as Riya Kumari, lived with her parents. She used to study at night and usually woke up late, Patel Nagar (Sadar) circle officer Ankit Kandari said, adding that further action regarding the incident is underway.
The incident came to light when her mother went to call her for lunch. As she did not open the door, her mother alerted her father, following which the door was broken and she was found dead.
Police said Kumari was preparing for the NEET-UG exam and had previously appeared in it. But she was in despair for not clearing it. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, in which she wrote, "Mom and Dad, I love you. I have taken this step because I did not succeed in my studies".
Kandari said the woman expressed affection for her father and said no one was to be blamed for her death, attributing the decision solely to her own perceived incompetence. Frustration over a lack of success in her studies appears to be the primary reason behind the extreme step, he added.
After the preliminary investigation and inquest proceedings, the body was sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem, he added.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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