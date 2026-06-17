ETV Bharat / state

23-Year-Old NEET-UG Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Dehradun

Dehradun: Distressed over a lack of success in her studies, a 23-year-old NEET-UG aspirant allegedly died by suicide at Chandramani Colony, under the Patel Nagar police station limits in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the woman, identified as Riya Kumari, lived with her parents. She used to study at night and usually woke up late, Patel Nagar (Sadar) circle officer Ankit Kandari said, adding that further action regarding the incident is underway.

The incident came to light when her mother went to call her for lunch. As she did not open the door, her mother alerted her father, following which the door was broken and she was found dead.

Police said Kumari was preparing for the NEET-UG exam and had previously appeared in it. But she was in despair for not clearing it. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, in which she wrote, "Mom and Dad, I love you. I have taken this step because I did not succeed in my studies".