ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Matter Regarding Access To Life-Saving Medicines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday took on its own cognisance of a matter regarding access to life-saving medicines and judicial expediency in issues pertaining right to life.

The matter relates to a woman in Kerala, who was suffering from breast cancer and had moved the state high court challenging the exorbitant prices of medicine for treatment. She died during the pendency of the plea in the high court.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted that the matter was pending in the Kerala High Court concerning the affordability of patented cancer drugs.